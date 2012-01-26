(Corrects contract delivery date in paragraph 8 to March.)
* US Fed says will keep rates low until late 2014
* US weekly crude stocks rise 3.56 mln barrels -EIA
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Crude oil futures rose on
Wednesday as investors cheered a plan by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to keep interest rates low at least through late 2014,
much longer than it had said previously, in a move aimed at
helping speed the slow economic recovery.
Following a two-day policy meeting, the Fed said that, while
the economy was expanding moderately despite slowing global
growth, the U.S. unemployment rate was still elevated and that
the economy faces "significant downside risks."
"While we did not get an indication of an implementation of
a third round of quantitative easing, the Fed is clearly
continuing in an activist mode with the extension of the
'exceptionally low' interest period," said John Kilduff, partner
at Again Capital LLC in New York.
"This bodes well for a lower dollar and higher commodity
prices (as) the Fed looks to be willing to continue to stoke
inflation as part of its efforts to revive the economy," he
added.
Near the close of the market, after the Fed issued the full
text of its longer-run goals and policy strategy, oil futures
pared gains.
"As the Fed released the text of its policy-setting
pronouncements for the day, some profit-taking pared gains, said
Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.
"We saw that some Fed policymakers preferred to see the
first rise in interest rates by this year, with some others
eyeing increases by as far as 2016. On that score, investors
probably reined in their longer-term view of policy
accommodation from the Fed," Flynn added.
U.S. crude futures for March delivery settled at
$99.40 a barrel, gaining 45 cents, after rising to a session
high of $100.40, having climbed from a session low of $97.53.
Implied volatility in U.S. crude futures tumbled to a
six-month low even as prices traded in a nearly $3 range.
In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery
settled at $109.81, down 22 cents, after hitting session high of
$110.89.
In post-settlement electronic trading, Brent rebounded and
was up 47 cents at $110.50 by 4:23 p.m. (2123 GMT), while U.S.
crude rose 93 cents to $99.87.
Oil prices regained momentum after the close as Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke signaled that the central bank may consider further
monetary easing.
Bernanke also suggested that the Fed might be willing to
tolerate inflation above its newly unveiled target of 2 percent
if it means putting a dent on high unemployment.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $10.41, after
closing at $11.08 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R
Brent's trading volume shot up 53 percent above its 30-day
average. U.S. crude volume was up 14 percent against the 30-day
average.
STOCK BUILD OVERSHADOWED
The bullish Fed news overshadowed earlier U.S. government
data showing crude inventories rose and worries over a potential
Greek debt default.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said that
domestic crude oil inventories jumped 3.6 million barrels in the
week to Jan. 20, far above the 800,000-barrel build forecast in
a Reuters poll.
However, the EIA's data was far less than the 7.3
million-barrel build reported by industry group American
Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.
EQUITIES UP, DOLLAR DOWN
Oil futures rose with equities and other major commodities
in the wake of the Fed statement.
The euro jumped to a near five-week high against the U.S.
dollar, a situation that encourages buying of riskier assets
such as oil and other commodities.
A gloomy outlook for the euro zone, centering on Greek's
debt troubles, keeping gains for the day limited, traders said.
After weeks of bargaining, Greece hopes to conclude tough
debt-restructuring negotiations when its private creditors
return to Athens for fresh round of talks to avoid a messy
default.
Britain's economy may have entered a mild recession in the
last three months of 2011, as the economy shrank by 0.2 percent
at the end of the year. The British finance minister blamed the
euro zone crisis for the contraction.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said that
Europe's debt crisis could tip the world economy into recession
and a bigger firewall was urgently needed to keep the damage
from spreading.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Jessica
Donati, Yeganeh Torbati and Zaida Espana in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy, Jim Marshall, and Bob Burgdorfer)