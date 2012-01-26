* European shares, euro firm as markets cheer Fed rate
outlook
* U.S. Fed says no rate hikes until at least late 2014
* U.S. crude inventories rise as imports rebound -EIA
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1330 GMT
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, Jan 26 Brent crude rose above $110
on Thursday, extending gains on hopes of demand growth revival
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates
low for much longer than previously planned, to help speed an
economic recovery.
Markets cheered the Fed's rate outlook and European shares,
base metals, gold and the euro all rose as the comments helped
counter concerns among investors about Greece's debt crisis
worsening and hurting the global economy.
For oil, added support came from the weakening dollar and
worries about supply because of tensions with Iran.
Front-month Brent crude futures were 72 cents higher
at $110.53 a barrel by 0921 GMT, reversing two days of losses.
U.S. crude added 30 cents to $99.70, rising for a second
day.
"An easy money policy should ultimately result in helping
the U.S. economy to continue to recover and start a more
accelerated growth pattern," Dominick Chirichella of New York's
Energy Management Institute wrote in a note. "If so, it should
result in a return to oil consumption growth and thus the
bullish or positive result of the oil market over the last 24
hours as well as the broader commodity complex."
Bernanke's comments that the U.S. central bank could
consider further monetary easing weighed on the dollar, lending
further support to oil. A weaker greenback renders
dollar-denominated assets such as crude cheaper for holders of
other currencies. The dollar index slipped 0.21 percent.
Greece remains in focus as negotiations on a debt swap deal
between private creditors and officials carry on ahead of a
March deadline when Athens faces major bond redemptions.
"In the very short term this is the main event evolving in
Europe that could have an impact on global risk asset markets,"
Chirichella said. "For now there is still a bit more optimism
that a negotiated solution will be reached rather than a chaotic
default process that could result in Greece getting squeezed out
of the EU and increasing the risk of contagion to other southern
EU member countries."
SUPPLY IN THE BALANCE
Market sentiment was overshadowed by fears of a supply
disruption amid growing tensions between the West and Iran over
the Islamic republic's nuclear programme. The United States has
toughened sanctions, while Europe has put in place a move to ban
oil imports from Iran.
"The passage of EU sanctions against Iranian crude oil
leaves the displaced flows to find a market in Asia before the
sanctions take effect in July," analysts at Barclays Capital
said in a report. "The mathematics of the potential trades seems
to be very delicately balanced, leaving a possibility that not
all the displaced crude will find a market easily."
DEMAND OUTLOOK
The Fed news also overshadowed data from the Energy
Information Administration showing crude inventories rose more
than expected as imports rebounded and refinery utilization
fell.
Stocks increased by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Jan.
20, well over the 800,000 barrel build forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
U.S. stockpiles of distillates barrels dropped by 2.5
million barrels, after analysts had forecast no change in
inventories for the week. Gasoline inventories dipped by 390,000
barrels, against expectations for a 1.9 million barrel rise.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana in London and Manash Goswami in
Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)