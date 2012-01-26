* European shares, euro firm as markets cheer U.S. Fed rate
outlook
* Fed sees no rate hikes until 2014, considers further
easing
* Dollar index falls to five-week low
* Oil pares gain modestly after U.S. weekly jobless claims
rise
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, Jan 26 Oil prices rose on Thursday
on the back of a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said it would keep interest rates low for longer than planned,
although an increase in U.S. weekly jobless claims capped gains.
Markets cheered the Fed's rate outlook and European shares,
base metals, gold and the euro all rose as the comments helped
counter concerns among investors about Greece's debt crisis
worsening and hurting the global economy.
Weekly jobless claims in the United States, the world's top
oil consumer, rose to 377,000, above a consensus forecast for
370,000.
By 1454 GMT, front-month Brent crude futures were
$1.80 higher at $111.61 a barrel, reversing two days of losses,
and just off an intra-day high of $111.89 per barrel.
U.S. crude futures were $1.72 firmer $101.12, rising
for a second day.
Oil prices climbed on Thursday after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's comments that the U.S. central bank could consider
further monetary easing, which weighed on the dollar.
A weaker greenback renders dollar-denominated assets such as
crude cheaper for holders of other currencies. The dollar index
was down 0.48 percent, after slipping to five-week lows
in the session.
"An easy money policy should ultimately result in helping
the U.S. economy to continue to recover and start a more
accelerated growth pattern," Dominick Chirichella of New York's
Energy Management Institute wrote in a note.
But other analysts warned that the last round of
quantitative easing was matched by a surge in oil prices, which
could impinge on demand as the euro zone continues to struggle.
Brent prices surged by around 30 percent between November 3
2010 and June 30 2011, during the second round of quantitative
easing by the Fed, or QE2.
"On the one side, you can argue that QE can bring additional
liquidity and support to the market, but (oil) at those price
levels would result in demand destruction," Petromatrix's
Olivier Jakob said.
Greece remained in focus as negotiations on a debt swap deal
between private creditors and officials continue ahead of a
March deadline when Athens faces major bond redemptions.
"In the very short term this is the main event evolving in
Europe that could have an impact on global risk asset markets,"
Chirichella said. "For now there is still a bit more optimism
that a negotiated solution will be reached rather than a chaotic
default process."
SUPPLY IN THE BALANCE
Market sentiment remained concerned by fears of supply
disruption amid growing tensions between the West and Iran over
the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme. The United States has
toughened sanctions, while Europe has agreed to ban oil imports
from Iran.
"The passage of EU sanctions against Iranian crude oil
leaves the displaced flows to find a market in Asia before the
sanctions take effect in July," analysts at Barclays Capital
said in a report. "The mathematics of the potential trades seems
to be very delicately balanced, leaving a possibility that not
all the displaced crude will find a market easily."
Despite the threat of disruption, other analysts argue that
global oil supply is healthy, with extra crude from Saudi
Arabia, Iraq and Libya more than likely to make up for any lost
Iranian oil.
"The oil market should be very well supplied this summer -
even better than now," said Samuel Ciszuk, Middle East and North
African analyst at consultancy KBC Energy Economics.
"Volumes from Iraq should be up significantly, Libya is doing
very well and Saudi Arabia will increase production to
compensate for some of the lost Iranian barrels."
(Reporting by Zaida Espana in London and Manash Goswami in
Singapore
Singapore; editing by William Hardy and Jason Neely)