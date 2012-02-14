* Brent March crude contract expired Tuesday
* Moody's downgrades weigh on oil prices
* Canadian oil sands supply curb supports U.S. oil
* Coming up: EIA oil data at 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday
(Updates with API data paragraphs 10-14)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Brent March crude edged
up at the contract expiration on Tuesday, while
nearby Brent and U.S. crude prices dipped, as investors weighed
potential supply threats in a tense Middle East and persistent
concerns about the euro zone economy.
U.S. crude losses were limited by news that Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd's Horizon oil sands processor would be
shut until mid- to late March, longer than initially expected,
reducing supplies to the United States.
Brent's expiring front-month March crude rose 23
cents to settle at $118.16 a barrel, after swinging from $117 to
$118.28. April Brent fell 4 cents to settle at $117.35,
having traded from $116.53 to $117.80.
"Book squaring on the March Brent contract ahead of today's
expiration was (a) feature of the trade," Tim Evans, energy
analyst for Citi Futures Perspective, said in a note.
U.S. March crude fell 17 cents to settle at $100.74 a
barrel, having traded from $100.28 to $101.84.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R also had a
tug-of-war trajectory, dropping briefly below $16 a barrel,
before recovering and ending at $17.42 based on settlements.
Total U.S. crude trading volume was 26 percent above the
30-day average, while Brent volume lagged and was 5.5 percent
under its 30-day average.
U.S. gasoline futures fell 1 percent, or 3 cents,
pressured ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to show
stockpiles rose last week and continuing weak demand. U.S.
heating oil managed a 0.15 percent gain.
U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 3.1 percent last week from
the previous week and was down 5.4 percent versus the year-ago
period as the retail price of the fuel rose across the nation,
MasterCard said in a weekly report.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude inventories rose 2.9 million barrels last week,
the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report
released during post-settlement trading on Tuesday, a bigger
build than expected.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million barrels, while distillate
stockpiles fell 2.2 million barrels, with a drop in heating oil
stocks making up 1.3 million barrels of the decline, the API
report said.
U.S. crude stocks were expected to be up 1.5 million
barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of
weekly inventory reports.
Gasoline stocks are expected to be up 800,000 barrels, with
distillate stockpiles seen down 1.1 million barrels, the survey
showed.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory
report is slated for release at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on
Wednesday.
MIXED ECONOMIC DATA
"There is mixed data, and Brent looks a bit bearish today,
but the oil price is holding relatively well despite the
supply/demand balance looking a bit softer, with the Iran issue
at the back of our heads," said Andy Sommer, at EGL in Dietikon,
Switzerland.
Rating agency Moody's warned late on Monday it may cut the
triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria and downgraded
six other European nations, helping keep concerns about euro
zone demand for oil in focus.
German analyst and investor sentiment leapt to its highest
level in 10 months in February, but any lift for oil prices was
limited by other European data showing output at euro-zone
factories tumbled in December and Portugal's recession deepening
in the last quarter of 2011.
U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January, though
a separate report showed confidence among U.S. business owners
hit a four-year high in January, but Wall Street fell on the
disappointing retail sales report.
IRAN AND MIDDLE EAST TURMOIL
Oil prices remain underpinned by tensions surrounding Iran's
dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear program and the
accelerating turmoil in Syria.
Saudi Arabia has offered additional crude supplies to India,
the Indian government said as its defense minister visited
Riyadh to discuss defense cooperation and as Indian and other
refiners consider alternatives as sanctions on Iran
tighten.
Israel on Monday accused Iran and its Lebanese ally
Hezbollah of being behind two bomb attacks that targeted Israeli
embassy staff in India and Georgia.
On Tuesday, an Iranian man was seriously wounded in Bangkok
when a bomb he was carrying exploded, police and government
officials said, though they declined to speculate on whether he
was involved with any military group.
Government forces and opponents of President Bashar al-Assad
clashed across Syria on Tuesday and Arab officials confirmed
that regional governments would be ready to arm the resistance
if the bloodshed did not cease.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Claire
Milhench and Yeganeh Torbati in London and Jessica Jaganathan in
Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)