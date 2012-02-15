* Syria turmoil continues with explosion at oil pipeline

LONDON, Feb 15 Oil rose to $118 a barrel on Wednesday as real and threatened supply disruptions outweighed concern about the health of the global economy and Greece's struggle to avoid bankruptcy.

An explosion hit a pipeline in Syria on Wednesday, adding to earlier disruptions such as a strike in Yemen that has halted output at its largest oilfield and the seizure by Sudan of more of South Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues.

Brent crude was up 80 cents at $118.15 a barrel at 0908 GMT, having traded as high as $118.30 earlier in the session. U.S. crude rose 86 cents to $101.60.

"The oil market continues to be caught between a deterioration in the global economy and supply issues, including actual supply disruptions in Sudan," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.

"I don't think it's realistic to expect that risks in the Middle East will disappear."

Oil is also drawing support from the prospect of disruption to Iranian crude supplies as a result of worsening tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran is the second-largest producer in the Middle East and the European Union has banned Iranian crude exports from July 1, prompting buyers of its crude to look for alternative supplies.

Supply risks far outweigh the euro zone's debt problems and will probably keep Brent above $110, Friesen said.

Euro zone finance ministers have dropped plans for a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday on Greece's new international bailout, saying party leaders in Athens failed to provide the required commitment to reform.

Time is running out for Greece as it faces a chaotic default if it cannot meet 14.5 billion euros in debt repayments due on March 20 and its brinkmanship has forced some EU leaders to suggest Athens should leave the euro zone currency union.

In a sign that the euro zone may succumb to a mild recession, figures on Wednesday showed Germany's economy contracted slightly in the last three months of the year while France eked out an anaemic level of growth.

Even so, the latest indications from the United States, suggest a firm foundation for an economic recovery. Later on Wednesday, the latest weekly U.S. oil supply report will be in focus.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory report is scheduled for release at 1530 GMT. Analysts expect crude oil stocks to rise by 1.5 million barrels.

In a precursor to the EIA report, oil industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday crude stocks rose a more-than-expected 2.9 million barrels. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jason Neely)