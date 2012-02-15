* Syria turmoil continues with explosion at oil pipeline
* Supply disruptions in Sudan and Yemen; Iran supports
* Coming up: EIA oil report, 1530 GMT
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Feb 15 Oil rose to $118 a barrel
on Wednesday as real and threatened supply disruptions
outweighed concerns about the health of the global economy.
An explosion hit a pipeline in Syria on Wednesday, adding to
earlier disruptions such as a strike in Yemen, which has halted
output at its largest oilfield, and the seizure by Sudan of more
of South Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues.
Brent crude was up 65 cents at $118.00 a barrel at
1040 GMT, having traded as high as $118.30 earlier in the
session. U.S. crude rose 87 cents to $101.61.
"Supply risks have continued to lend support to prices,"
said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "Given that the
latest price rise is difficult to justify, we can assume that it
is on thin ice."
Oil is also drawing support from the prospect of what could
be a larger disruption to Iranian crude supplies as a result of
worsening tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Iran is the second-largest producer in the Middle East, and
the European Union has banned Iranian crude exports from July 1,
prompting buyers of its crude to look for alternative supplies.
SUPPLY SURPLUS
Despite the supply concerns, actual availability of oil
remains adequate, Commerzbank said, given the recovery in output
from Libya after last year's virtual halt in exports.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia has yet to cut supply
significantly after boosting output last year to meet the Libyan
shortfall. Commerzbank sees a surplus of around 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) - just over 1 percent of world demand - in
the market.
Still the supply risks far outweigh the effects of the euro
zone's debt problems and will probably keep Brent above $110,
said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.
"The oil market continues to be caught between a
deterioration in the global economy and supply issues, including
actual supply disruptions in Sudan," he said. "I don't think
it's realistic to expect that risks in the Middle East will
disappear."
In a sign that the euro zone may succumb to a mild
recession, figures on Wednesday showed Germany's economy
contracted slightly in the last three months of the year while
France eked out an anaemic level of growth.
Even so, the latest indications from the United States,
suggest a firm foundation for an economic recovery. Later on
Wednesday, the latest weekly U.S. oil supply report will be in
focus.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory
report is scheduled for release at 1530 GMT. Analysts expect
crude oil stocks to rise by 1.5 million barrels.
In a precursor to the EIA report, oil industry group the
American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday crude stocks rose
by a more-than-expected 2.9 million barrels.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by
Jane Baird)