By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Feb 15 Oil rose to $118 a barrel on Wednesday as real and threatened supply disruptions outweighed concerns about the health of the global economy.

An explosion hit a pipeline in Syria on Wednesday, adding to earlier disruptions such as a strike in Yemen, which has halted output at its largest oilfield, and the seizure by Sudan of more of South Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues.

Brent crude was up 65 cents at $118.00 a barrel at 1040 GMT, having traded as high as $118.30 earlier in the session. U.S. crude rose 87 cents to $101.61.

"Supply risks have continued to lend support to prices," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "Given that the latest price rise is difficult to justify, we can assume that it is on thin ice."

Oil is also drawing support from the prospect of what could be a larger disruption to Iranian crude supplies as a result of worsening tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran is the second-largest producer in the Middle East, and the European Union has banned Iranian crude exports from July 1, prompting buyers of its crude to look for alternative supplies.

SUPPLY SURPLUS

Despite the supply concerns, actual availability of oil remains adequate, Commerzbank said, given the recovery in output from Libya after last year's virtual halt in exports.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia has yet to cut supply significantly after boosting output last year to meet the Libyan shortfall. Commerzbank sees a surplus of around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) - just over 1 percent of world demand - in the market.

Still the supply risks far outweigh the effects of the euro zone's debt problems and will probably keep Brent above $110, said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.

"The oil market continues to be caught between a deterioration in the global economy and supply issues, including actual supply disruptions in Sudan," he said. "I don't think it's realistic to expect that risks in the Middle East will disappear."

In a sign that the euro zone may succumb to a mild recession, figures on Wednesday showed Germany's economy contracted slightly in the last three months of the year while France eked out an anaemic level of growth.

Even so, the latest indications from the United States, suggest a firm foundation for an economic recovery. Later on Wednesday, the latest weekly U.S. oil supply report will be in focus.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory report is scheduled for release at 1530 GMT. Analysts expect crude oil stocks to rise by 1.5 million barrels.

In a precursor to the EIA report, oil industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday crude stocks rose by a more-than-expected 2.9 million barrels.