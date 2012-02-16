(Corrects garbled phrasing in first paragraph)
* U.S. EIA data shows surprise drawdown in crude stockpiles
* Iran ministry denies state media report on EU oil halt
* Syria turmoil deepens with explosion at oil pipeline
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims data, Thursday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Brent oil settled at an
eight-month high on Wednesday as fears of supply disruptions
from Iran and other producers in the Middle East and Africa
outweighed worries about the global economy.
Crude markets found early support from an Iranian state
media report, which was later denied by the oil ministry, that
Tehran had banned oil exports to six European Union countries in
retaliation for EU sanctions.
Threats of a potential loss of exports from the OPEC member
over the West's standoff with Iran over its nuclear program have
gripped oil markets for months, and added to bullish sentiment
following disruptions in other producing countries.
An explosion hit a major oil pipeline feeding a refinery in
Syria on Wednesday and a strike in Yemen has halted output at
its largest oilfield. In addition, Sudan seized more of South
Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues which has shut down
the 350,000 barrel per day pumped by the new nation.
The news outweighed concerns about the euro zone crisis,
which has kept markets on edge due to a potential impact on
demand.
"The oil markets are doing a balancing act between what's
happening in Iran and the euro zone, where the Greek bailout
deal may still fall apart," said Chris Dillman, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
In London, ICE April Brent crude settled at $118.93
a barrel, gaining $1.58 and posting the highest close since June
14's close at $120.16. It climbed early to a session peak of
$119.99, the highest intraday since Aug. 1, on the report that
Iran was halting oil exports to some EU countries.
U.S. March crude settled at $101.80 a barrel, gaining
$1.06, the highest close since Jan. 11. It hit an early peak of
$102.54, the highest intraday since Jan. 12.
Implied volatility for U.S. crude leaped to a nearly
three-week high to settle near the session high of 34.85, up
1.21 percentage points, according to the Chicago Board Options
Exchange's Oil Volatility Index, as crude futures went on
a rollercoaster ride throughout the day.
April Brent's premium against its counterpart April U.S.
crude narrowed to $16.79 at the close. The March/March gap stood
at $17.42 on Tuesday, when March Brent expired. CL-LCO1=R
Brent's total crude oil volume rose nearly 20 percent above
its 30-day average, Reuters data showed. U.S. crude volume was
up 11 percent against its 30-day average.
Additional support came from U.S. data showing a surprise,
drop of 171,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 10 in crude oil
stockpiles last week, defying the forecast in a Reuters poll for
a 1.5 million-barrel increase.
Crude stocks held at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for
U.S.-traded crude oil futures rose to their highest level since
September, posting a 2 million-barrel build, the biggest weekly
increase since December 2009.
EURO ZONE WORRIES, MIXED U.S. DATA
The market kept a close eye on a possible delay of parts or
even all of the second international bailout for Greece while
still avoiding a messy default was being discussed by euro zone
officials.
The officials appeared unconvinced that Greece's political
leaders were sufficiently committed to the bailout deal that
requires Athens to make further spending cuts and adopt
unpopular labor reforms.
Late Wednesday, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
said that party leaders have met the final two demands set by
international lenders to seal a bailout, paying the way for a
deal and an agreement to ease its debt burden to be announced on
Monday.
U.S. economic data was mixed, with factory activity in New
York state rising to its highest in 1-1/2 years this month and
U.S. industrial production turning unexpectedly flat in January.
However, the United States posted its second month of gains
in manufacturing last month, pointing to underlying strength in
the economy.
IRAN FACTOR
Iran touted advances in nuclear know-how but at the same time
sent a letter to EU's foreign policy chief expressing readiness
"to hold new talks over its nuclear program in a constructive
way." That sent mixed signals to the West, which fears Tehran's
ultimate goal is to build atomic weapons.
Tehran has repeatedly denied that was its objective, but
sanctions imposed by the U.S. against the Islamic Republic, and
an action by the EU calling for a ban on Iranian oil by July 1
has prompted Iran to keep threatening to shut the vital Strait
of Hormuz oil shipping lane, helping keep oil prices elevated.
"Although indications out of Iran regarding a pre-emptive
cessation of crude exports to some European nations was followed
by conflicting information, the Iran factor remains alive and
well as a bullish influence to the crude market," said Jim
Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena,
Illinois.
