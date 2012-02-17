* Top European buyers of Iranian oil cut imports
* Upbeat mood on Greece ahead of Monday meeting
* Overbought signals pressure Brent crude
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Brent crude oil ended
lower on Friday as investors booked profits after gaining for
four straight days and hitting overbought conditions as it
topped $120 a barrel.
But Brent crude posted its fourth consecutive weekly gain,
with prices elevated due to fears of supply disruptions in Iran
and rising confidence that Greece will finally secure a debt
bailout deal by Monday.
U.S. crude rose for the third consecutive day, ending at the
highest level in nine months, and chalking up its second
straight week of gains.
A slew of recent upbeat economic data has helped U.S. crude
advance, although a report on Thursday that U.S. consumer prices
rose the most in four months in January due to a spike in
gasoline prices raised concerns that higher energy costs could
slow the economic recovery.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $119.58 a barrel, falling 53 cents, or 0.44 percent,
after hitting a session high of $120.70, the highest since June
15.
For the week, Brent crude rose $2.27, or 1.94 percent,
extending gains to the fourth week in a row.
U.S. crude for March delivery settled at $103.24 a
barrel, gaining 93 cents, or 0.91 percent, topping the $103.22
close from Jan. 4 and posting the highest finish since
front-month crude ended at $103.88 on May 10.
For the week, U.S. crude ended up $4.57, or 4.6 percent.
That marked its best performance since the week to Dec. 23, when
front-month prices ended up $6.15, or 6.58 percent.
In post-settlement trading, March crude extended the day's
high, hitting $104.14, up $1.83, the priciest for front-month
U.S. crude since the May 11, 2011 intraday high of $104.60.
March crude expires on Tuesday.
April Brent's premium against its U.S. counterpart contract
narrowed sharply to $15.98 at the close, from $17.47 on
Thursday. CL-LCO1=R
Brent crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell back to 70,
from 73.6 on Thursday, according to Reuters data. A reading of
70 is the threshold for overbought conditions.
U.S. crude rose, latching on the movement in equities, some
analysts said.
"While today's leading indicators and CPI data didn't
present any major surprises, they also weren't sufficient to
stall the recent upward acceleration equity trends," said Jim
Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena,
Illinois.
"Ongoing efforts to replace Iranian barrels during the
coming months could keep the front of the Brent curve
expanding," he said. And, delays in North Seas oil cargo will
also be supportive to Brent, he added.
Brent's total volume was 515,681 contracts, 5.5 percent
below its 30-day average while U.S. crude's volume was 751,649
contracts, 10.3 percent above its 30-day average, according to
Reuters data.
"On the technical side, WTI (West Texas Intermediary crude)
has held its ground, providing minor dips all week long (and)
there has been good call spread buying all week long, providing
for an upward bias," said Tony Rosado, options broker with GA
Global Markets in New York.
Floor trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange will be
closed on Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
The weekly U.S. inventory reports will be delayed a day due
to the holiday. Data from the American Petroleum Institute will
be released on Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) and the
report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be
issued on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).
IRAN TENSION, GREEK OUTLOOK
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, accused by the West
of pursuing a nuclear weapons program, said in Pakistan that
foreign nations were determined to dominate the region and that
this should not be allowed.
Ahmadinejad's remarks follows a string of belligerent
comments from Iranian officials raising threats that Iran would
retaliate in the wake of sanctions the West has imposed on
Tehran due to its disputed nuclear program.
Iran, however, has sent a letter to European Union foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton signalling willingness to resume
nuclear talks with world powers that have been frozen since
January last year. The United States and EU expressed cautious
optimism, but emphasized any new negotiations must be sustained
and focused on the nuclear issue.
Iran's top oil customers in Europe are already making
substantial cuts in imports ahead of EU sanctions that take
effect in July, reducing flows to the continent in March by more
than a third, industry sources said.
This has increased demand for replacement barrels from Saudi
Arabia, Iraq and Russia, leading to higher prices, although
there is no shortage of actual supply.
Meanwhile, Greece edged closer to winning a second rescue
package worth 130 billion euros ($170 billion) as officials in
Athens said Germany was optimistic a deal could be struck
despite misgivings over whether Greece would stick to its
commitments.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet on Monday, and
expectations that they will sign off a bailout deal for Greece
increased after a proposal was dropped to withhold part of the
agreement until after Greek elections expected in April.
Prices were also supported by more evidence of sustained
recovery momentum in the U.S. economy. U.S. data on Thursday
showed jobless claims falling to a near four-year low, solid
growth in factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area and a
faster-than-expected rise in housing starts.
