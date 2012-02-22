* Europe, China PMI shrink
* Brent at highest since last May
* Asia, Europe cut back on Iranian crude imports
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Feb 22 Oil touched a nine-month
peak on Wednesday, supported by Iran related supply worries,
even as weak economic data in Europe and China cast doubt on the
outlook for global growth, denting other demand sensitive
assets.
Brent crude for April delivery was flat at $121.66
by 1350 GMT after touching the day's high of $121.92, its
highest since last May.
U.S. crude for April was down 41 cents to $105.84 a
barrel. The March contract, which expired on Tuesday, closed at
$105.84 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX
crude since May 4.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog ended its latest mission to Iran
after talks on Tehran's suspected secret atomic weapons research
failed, a setback likely to increase the risk of confrontation
with the West.
Russian warned Israel not to attack Iran over its nuclear
programme, saying on Wednesday that military action would have
catastrophic consequences.
"Iran is still the main issue, it's keeping prices very well
supported," said Andy Sommer, analyst at EGL in Dietikon,
Switzerland.
Asian and European buyers of Iranian crude are cutting
purchases. Top Asian consumers of Iranian oil - China, India and
Japan - expect cuts of at least 10 percent in Iranian crude
imports this year.
The latest developments in the long-running stand-off between
Iran and Western nations countered weak data which signaled that
the Chinese and European economies are struggling to return to
robust growth.
The euro zone's service sector shrank unexpectedly this
month, reviving fears that the economy could sink into
recession, Markit's Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index
showed on Wednesday.
DATA DISAPPOINTS
China's manufacturing sector contracted in February for a
fourth straight month as new export orders dropped sharply in
the face of the euro area debt crisis, stirring fears about fuel
demand in the world's second-largest oil user.
Evidence that the poor economic situation is having a direct
impact on the fuel market came from Singapore Airlines, which
cut its cargo capacity by 20 percent as persistent weakness in
demand and high jet fuel prices piled pressure on its
profitability.
Oil traders shrugged off this evidence of economic weakness.
"There's an underlying sense that between the geopolitical
concern and the potential for a resurgent U.S. economy, data
would have to be pretty grotty to have a marked impact," Nick
MacGregor, oil analyst at Redmayne Bentley in Henley, England
said.
The underlying outlook for China helped keep a floor under
prices. Analysts expect China to step up policy easing to
support growth and lift commodities demand in the world's
second-largest economy.
Commodities rallied at the start of the week after Beijing
cranked up credit on Saturday by lowering the amount of cash
banks must hold in reserves.
Crude output in Sudan, Yemen, Syria and the North Sea was
also lower, hurt by differing political and production issues.
"Upside price risks are rising as the market finds itself in
the unprecedented situation in which OPEC spare capacity is at a
trough just as a world economic recovery is gaining momentum,"
Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.
Investors' attention will later turn to the outlook for
supply in the United States. The American Petroleum Institute is
due to release a report on Wednesday at 2130 GMT. The Energy
Information Administration will follow with its own data on
Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.
