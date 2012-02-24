* Brent's settlement highest since April 29
* Saudi boosts oil exports in past week
* Brent, U.S. crude RSI in overbought territory
* Coming up: German parliament vote on Greece aid on Monday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Brent crude futures
settled near a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on
Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as heightened
concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear program and
cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of the Atlantic.
News that Iran has sharply stepped up its controversial
uranium enrichment efforts, in a report from the United Nation's
International Atomic Energy Agency, pushed both Brent and U.S.
crude to their highest intraday peaks since May.
"The IAEA report caused this pop up," said Dan Flynn,
analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.
Brent April crude rose $1.85 to close at $125.47 a
barrel, the highest settlement since April 29. Friday's $125.55
peak was the highest intraday price since May 2.
The weekly gain of 4.93 percent was the best weekly
percentage rise since the week to Jan. 6.
U.S. April crude rose $1.94 to settle at $109.77 a
barrel, the highest close since May 3, and up a seventh straight
session, the longest string of gains since a 10-day stretch
starting in late December 2009 and extending into January 2010.
For the week, front-month U.S. crude rose 6.33 percent,
strongest weekly gain since the week to Dec. 23.
The IAEA's report came after Iran's ambassador to the body
said Tehran wants more talks with the U.N. agency.
Oil markets had already been reacting to fears about supply
from Iran after Tehran said on Sunday it has stopped selling
crude to British and French companies.
Other European buyers have cut back on purchases from Iran
ahead of a European Union embargo on imports of Iran's oil
effective July 1 and some of Iran's biggest customers in Asia
including China have also reduced purchases.
"The supportive factors are on the supply side - Iran and
Iran and Iran, with a bit of Syria and Sudan," said Christopher
Bellew, a broker at Jefferies Bache in London. "It would not be
at these numbers if it was not for the supply-side problems."
Saudi Arabia increased exports sharply in the past week and
was offering extra supplies to its biggest customers worldwide
in what industry sources said appeared to be a bid to tame
rising crude prices.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on CBNC
television there was a case to tap the nation's strategic
petroleum reserve in some circumstances.
Last summer, the Obama administration joined other Western
nations to release a total of 60 million barrels of oil in
response to supply disruptions in Libya.
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent evacuated some wounded and sick
women and children from the Baba Amro district of the besieged
city of Homs as international pressure mounted on the Syrian
government to allow humanitarian aid.
Crude futures' recent rally has pushed a closely watched
technical indicator, the relative strength index, above 80 for
both Brent and above 70 for U.S. crude. A reading above 70 is
considered a signal of an overbought condition by technical
traders, and a possible headwind for the current rally.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R weakened to below
$15 a barrel intraday, but ended at $15.70 based on
settlements .
Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the
U.S. light sweet crude contract, fell last week. The Brent/U.S.
crude spread moved above $20 earlier in the month on rising
stocks in the U.S. Midwest.
U.S. crude trading volume was 9 percent above the 30-day
average, with Brent turnover lagging, 16 percent under its
30-day average.
Speculators raised their bets on rising oil prices,
their net long positions, in the week to Feb. 21, to the highest
level since May, data from the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading
Commission showed.
A weak dollar index added a supportive note for
oil and copper, another dollar-denominated commodity, as the
euro rose to its highest in more than two months against the
U.S. currency.
Friday's U.S. economic data was mixed, with a drop
in new U.S. single-family home sales in January not seen as
supportive.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment edged up in February
to the highest in a year, helping offset investor worry about
the slip in new home sales.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Alex Lawler in
London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)