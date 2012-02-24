* Brent's settlement highest since April 29

* Saudi boosts oil exports in past week

* Brent, U.S. crude RSI in overbought territory

* Coming up: German parliament vote on Greece aid on Monday (Adds detail on CFTC data, dollar, paragraphs 20-21)

By Robert Gibbons

NEW YORK, Feb 24 Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of the Atlantic.

News that Iran has sharply stepped up its controversial uranium enrichment efforts, in a report from the United Nation's International Atomic Energy Agency, pushed both Brent and U.S. crude to their highest intraday peaks since May.

"The IAEA report caused this pop up," said Dan Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

Brent April crude rose $1.85 to close at $125.47 a barrel, the highest settlement since April 29. Friday's $125.55 peak was the highest intraday price since May 2.

The weekly gain of 4.93 percent was the best weekly percentage rise since the week to Jan. 6.

U.S. April crude rose $1.94 to settle at $109.77 a barrel, the highest close since May 3, and up a seventh straight session, the longest string of gains since a 10-day stretch starting in late December 2009 and extending into January 2010.

For the week, front-month U.S. crude rose 6.33 percent, strongest weekly gain since the week to Dec. 23.

The IAEA's report came after Iran's ambassador to the body said Tehran wants more talks with the U.N. agency.

Oil markets had already been reacting to fears about supply from Iran after Tehran said on Sunday it has stopped selling crude to British and French companies.

Other European buyers have cut back on purchases from Iran ahead of a European Union embargo on imports of Iran's oil effective July 1 and some of Iran's biggest customers in Asia including China have also reduced purchases.

"The supportive factors are on the supply side - Iran and Iran and Iran, with a bit of Syria and Sudan," said Christopher Bellew, a broker at Jefferies Bache in London. "It would not be at these numbers if it was not for the supply-side problems."

Saudi Arabia increased exports sharply in the past week and was offering extra supplies to its biggest customers worldwide in what industry sources said appeared to be a bid to tame rising crude prices.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on CBNC television there was a case to tap the nation's strategic petroleum reserve in some circumstances.

Last summer, the Obama administration joined other Western nations to release a total of 60 million barrels of oil in response to supply disruptions in Libya.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent evacuated some wounded and sick women and children from the Baba Amro district of the besieged city of Homs as international pressure mounted on the Syrian government to allow humanitarian aid.

Crude futures' recent rally has pushed a closely watched technical indicator, the relative strength index, above 80 for both Brent and above 70 for U.S. crude. A reading above 70 is considered a signal of an overbought condition by technical traders, and a possible headwind for the current rally.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R weakened to below $15 a barrel intraday, but ended at $15.70 based on settlements .

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude contract, fell last week. The Brent/U.S. crude spread moved above $20 earlier in the month on rising stocks in the U.S. Midwest.

U.S. crude trading volume was 9 percent above the 30-day average, with Brent turnover lagging, 16 percent under its 30-day average.

Speculators raised their bets on rising oil prices, their net long positions, in the week to Feb. 21, to the highest level since May, data from the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission showed.

A weak dollar index added a supportive note for oil and copper, another dollar-denominated commodity, as the euro rose to its highest in more than two months against the U.S. currency.

Friday's U.S. economic data was mixed, with a drop in new U.S. single-family home sales in January not seen as supportive.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment edged up in February to the highest in a year, helping offset investor worry about the slip in new home sales. (Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Alex Lawler in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)