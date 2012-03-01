* Chinese manufacturing up more than expected in Feb
* U.S. jobless claims hover near four-year low
* Western sanctions already cutting Iran oil exports-EIA
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, March 1 Brent crude rose above
$124 a barrel on Thursday as upbeat economic data
from China and the United States brightened oil demand
prospects.
Concerns about disruptions of Iran oil supplies, already
being reduced in the wake of Western sanctions against Tehran
for its disputed nuclear program, remained
supportive.
U.S. jobless claims fell last week, the latest sign that
the labor market recovery was gaining momentum. But other
economic data showed the manufacturing sector cooled last month
while construction spending fell in January..
The latest snapshot of U.S. economic sectors follows a
report on Wednesday that showed the economy grew a bit faster
than initially thought in the fourth quarter.
China's factories grew more than expected in February as new
export orders for big companies bounced back, a government
survey showed.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery was up
$1.51 at $124.17 a barrel by 11:55 a.m. EST (1655 GMT) off the
session high $124.65. Front-month Brent crude hit an intraday
high of $125.55 on Friday, the highest since May 2.
U.S. crude seesawed in choppy trading and was up 41
cents at $107.48, after hitting a session high of $107.97. U.S.
crude hit $109.95 on Friday, highest intraday since May 4.
"The existing supply-side disruptions and risk of them
getting worse are supporting prices - Iran and the continuing
conflict in Syria," said Christoper Bellew, a broker at
Jefferies Bache in London.
