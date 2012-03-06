* Stocks, euro fall on Greek debt restructuring fears
* Supply fears eased as major powers, Iran to talk
* EIA cuts 2012, 2103 global oil demand forecasts
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 6 Oil prices retreated on
Tuesday as data showing a shrinking euro zone economy fueled
fears of curbed demand for petroleum, while news that major
powers accepted Iran's offer for more talks on its nuclear
program eased concerns about supply disruptions.
Oil, global equities and the euro came under pressure from
worries about a global growth slowdown and uncertainty over
whether enough investors would participate in a Greek debt
restructuring to enable it to avert a default.
The EU's foreign policy chief, representing six powers --
the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany --
wrote to Iran's chief nuclear negotiator accepting an offer to
meet to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.
Also helping ease investor fears of oil supply disruption
because of its disputed nuclear program, Iran said it would give
the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to
Parchin, a military complex previously off-limits to IAEA
nuclear inspectors.
"The risk premium on Iran was pretty high, so one should
expect to see that fading because world powers are willing to
talk to Iran," said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at Petromatrix in
Zug, Switzerland.
Brent crude fell $1.82 to settle at $121.98 a
barrel. Brent's $121.59 intraday low was just above of the
20-day moving average at $121.32.
U.S. crude fell $2.02 to settle at $104.70 a barrel,
with the $104.51 low near the 20-day moving average of $104.22.
Sanctions on Iran and Tehran's threats to retaliate by
shutting the key Strait of Hormuz oil shipping lane, along with
other potential threats to supply, have kept crude prices
elevated.
Brent was up more than 19 percent for the year at its 2012
peak above $128 a barrel last week.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was little
changed, ending at $17.28 a barrel based on settlements.
Total crude trading volume exceeded 700,000 lots traded for
both crude contracts, putting Brent turnover 25 percent above
its 30-day average and U.S. volume at 3 percent above its 30-day
average.
The dollar index strengthened more than a half
percent and the euro slumped to its lowest in more than two
weeks against the U.S. currency on the mounting concerns about
global economic growth.
The European Union data showing the economy in the euro zone
shrank 0.3 percent in fourth-quarter 2012 followed Monday's news
that China cut its 2012 economic growth target to an eight-year
low of 7.5 percent, reinforcing worries about curbed oil demand
growth.
Additional reinforcement followed when the U.S. Energy
Information (EIA) cut its world oil demand growth forecasts for
both 2012 and 2013.
Investors await data on China's industrial output,
investment and retail sales and the closely watched monthly U.S.
non farm payrolls report, both due on Friday, for a fresh
snapshot of the world's two largest economies.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 4.6 million barrels last
week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a
weekly report released late on Tuesday, far exceeding the
expected rise.
But gasoline stocks fell 2.3 million barrels, while
distillate inventories rose 924,000 barrels, the API said.
U.S. crude stocks were expected to have risen 800,000
barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of
weekly stockpile reports.
Distillate and gasoline stockpiles were expected to be down
1.5 million and 1.4 million barrels, respectively.
U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent last week
versus the previous week and 6.5 percent compared to the
year-ago period, MasterCard said in its weekly report.
The government report on U.S. petroleum inventories from the
EIA is slated for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
