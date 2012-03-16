* Reuters reports UK, U.S. discuss oil stocks release
* Worries about global outages, lack of spare capacity
support
* Coming Up: U.S. consumer prices, industrial production
Feb; 1230 GMT
(Updates throughout, previous SINGAPORE)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, March 16 Brent crude rebounded on
Friday, trading near $123 a barrel as traders refocused on
restricted Iranian exports and outages around the globe which
are trimming spare capacity, after a sharp selloff the previous
day.
Oil had lost up to $3 on Thursday after a formal request
from the United States to the UK to join forces in a release of
oil from government-controlled reserves was expected "shortly"
following a meeting on Wednesday in Washington between President
Barack Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron, who discussed the
issue.
"Spare capacity is really very tight and any natural
disaster or problem in the Middle East could be a real problem,"
said Rob Montefusco, an oil trader at Sucden Financial,
highlighting supply stoppages in Syria, Sudan and elsewhere.
"No one wants to go home short at the weekend," he added.
Brent crude rose 25 cents to $122.85 a barrel by
0927 GMT, after settling down nearly $2 the previous session
following a Reuters report that Britian and the United States
were preparing to tap into their oil reserves.
U.S. crude was 38 cents higher at $105.49 a barrel
around the same time.
Tighter rules on Iran are also threatening to disrupt oil
shipments to Asia, and oil buyers in the East called for Western
officials to revise sanctions that may prevent insurers from
indemnifying vessels.
In a further sign Iran's isolation is growing, the SWIFT
system handling most cross-border payments said on Thursday it
would disconnect Iranian institutions blacklisted by
sanctions.
New Western sanctions, due to come into effect within a few
months, aim to further isolate Iran by banning its oil shipments
to Europe and prohibiting financial institutions from making oil
transactions with the OPEC producer's central bank.
The sanctions have helped boost Brent crude oil prices by
nearly 14 percent so far this year, stoking fears that higher
fuel prices could derail economic growth in the United States.
Earlier this week the International Energy Agency (IEA)
warned supply outages was eroding oil stocks and called
inventories "very tight in absolute terms".
"Now that the seed of a strategic crude oil release has been
planted in traders' minds, this may act to impose an imaginary
cap on the price of crude, with traders wary of taking long
positions at elevated prices should the coordinated release come
to fruition," said Tim Waterer, senior forex dealer at CMC
Markets.
The use of strategic reserves by consumer nations would
follow last summer's concerted 60-million-barrel release by the
28-member International Energy Agency (IEA), in a bid to fill
the supply gap caused by Libya's civil war.
The Paris-based IEA said last month it saw no reason to
resort to SPR releases in the near future. Last year's move was
unanimously agreed among IEA members, but countries including
Germany and Italy have voiced reluctance to tap reserves again.
Washington could be tempted to tap the 727-million-barrel
U.S. SPR as retail gasoline prices have surged to their highest
level ever for mid-March, near $3.80 a gallon, drawing consumer
ire during a presidential election year.
The U.S. economy, the world's biggest, is bouncing back from
a prolonged slowdown, but surging pump prices could derail the
recovery and annoy U.S. motorists, who consume around a third of
world gasoline supplies.
U.S. economic data on Thursday was supportive for oil prices
and added to a recent spate of good news about the pace of
recovery.
