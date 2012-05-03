* US services sector, retail sales weaken, offsets jobless
claims dip
* OPEC says aims to lower oil prices, group's output over
target
* Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment data,
Friday
(Updates volumes, adds analyst quote)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, May 3 Crude oil futures dropped for a
second straight day o n T hursday as more signs of slowing U.S.
economic growth and swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of
selling that sent prices crashing through key support levels.
U.S. crude ended 2.6 percent lower, the biggest
one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14, while Brent crude
finished down 1.8 percent, racking up a 3 percent loss in two
straight days, its biggest two-day percentage loss since Feb.
28.
Slower-than-expected growth in the massive U.S. service
sector dragged on markets as traders awaited the April U.S.
payrolls data on Fr iday. Oil markets have been balancing supply
concerns stemming from a string of disruptions across the globe
and the potential loss of Iranian crude due to Western sanctions
against fuel demand, which has been hit by the struggling
economy and high prices.
OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said the producer
group was worried about the impact of high prices -- which
neared $130 a barrel -- on demand and that it was working hard
to bring them down by pumping above official production targets.
Additional pressure on prices came after industry data
provider Genscape reported that crude inventories at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures hit a
fresh record high on May 1.
The build helped widen Brent's premium to U.S. crude, which
has traded in between $12 and $16 a barrel in recent weeks ahead
of a pipeline reversal in mid-May that will help alleviate a
glut in Midwest inventories.
In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled
at $116.08, down $2.12, after breaking below its 100-day moving
average of $117.34. A week ago, it hit a high of $120.17,
highest since mid-April.
U.S. June crude finished down $2.68 at $102.54, the
lowest front-month settlement in two weeks. Near the close, it
dropped to a session low of $102.36, below the 100-day moving
average of $102.37.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened 60 cents to
$13.54 a barrel, following news of the rising Cushing
inventories. CL-LCO1=R. The premium has been moving downward
since April 5, when it hit $21.91, highest since October.
Trading in U.S. crude was heavy, about 26 percent above its
30-day average, while Brent crude dealings climbed about 5
percent above its 30-day average, according to Reuters data.
"Crude prices hit the top of their trading range recently
and so people are selling and are also being cautious ahead of
the U.S. jobs data on Friday," said Bill O'Grady, chief market
strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis,
Missouri.
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA
The closely watched U.S. services sector index from the
Institute for Supply Management fell in April to 53.5, from 56
the month before, missing analyst expectations for a reading of
55.5. That, along with other recent data, suggested the economy
was losing steam.
More than half of U.S. retailers missed monthly same-store
sales expectations for April, according to Reuters data.
Both sets of data offset an early report that the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than
expected last week.
The jobless clams data "argues against a further easing"
from the U.S. Fed and "the ISM services report obviated the
(recent) manufacturing reading too," said John Kilduff, partner
at Again Capital in New York.
Kilduff and other market commentators also cited comments by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that, while the
euro zone economy was likely to improve this year, the outlook
was uncertain and there were risks of a decline.
"So several items added up (to spark) a decent sell-off,"
Kilduff said.
Friday's jobs report is expected to show that nonfarm jobs
payrolls rose 170,000 last month, according to a Reuters poll,
after a tepid 120,000 increase in March. The unemployment rate
was expected to hold at a three-year low of 8.2 percent.
CHINA, IRAN ISSUES
Oil futures also came under pressure from data showing that
growth of the service sector in China, the world's
second-largest consumer of oil after the U.S., slowed last month
from the March level, which was a 10-month high.
Traders were also watching ongoing tensions between Iran and
the West over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran on Wednesday said
it wanted to see an end to international sanctions imposed by
the West due to its nuclear program, ahead of another meeting
with world powers on May 23 in Baghdad.
On Thursday, the five permanent members of the U.N. Security
Council said they expected talks with Tehran to lead to concrete
steps toward a negotiated solution.
Tensions spawned by the disputed program had caused a run-up
in oil prices, hitting their highs for the year over $128 a
barrel in early March. Prices have since then moderated as Iran
agreed to return to the negotiating table.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Jessica
Donati in London; Editing by David Gregorio, Marguerita Choy,
Sofina Mirza-Reid, Matthew Robinson and M.D. Golan)