LONDON, June 1 Oil fell to its lowest since
October 2011 on Friday to just above $100 a barrel as weak
manufacturing activity data from China and the euro-zone debt
crisis raised concern of a slowdown in fuel demand.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 50.4 in
May, the weakest reading this year, from a 13-month high of 53.3
in April. Germany's manufacturing sector
contracted at the fastest pace for almost three years.
"This is another source of selling for oil markets, on top
of China not showing much interest in stimulus," said Jim
Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, of the
Chinese data.
Brent crude was down $1.60 to $100.27 by 0841 GMT
and earlier hit a session low of $100.10, its weakest since Oct.
4. It dropped 14.7 percent in May - the biggest monthly decline
since 2008.
U.S. oil slipped $1.07 to $85.46 after losing more
than 17 percent last month, also its biggest slide since 2008.
The Chinese data comes ahead of a U.S. employment report,
which is expected to show non-farm payrolls increased 150,000 in
May from 115,000 in April. Some saw scope for disappointment in
the report.
"I don't think Friday's numbers are going to be any better.
It's been a dismal week so far, and we haven't hit bottom," said
Ritterbusch.
"We're going to see more downside pressure on prices, with
Brent likely to drop below $100 and WTI expected to dip further
to around $83."
Brent's premium against U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was at
$14.83. High U.S. inventories have been weighing on the U.S.
benchmark.
U.S. crude inventories rose much more than expected last
week to hit their highest level since July 1990, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said.
Oil also came under pressure as worries mounted about the
euro zone debt crisis.
The European Central Bank stepped up pressure on Thursday
for a joint guarantee on bank deposits across the euro zone,
saying Europe needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's
debt crisis drives investors to flee risk.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu and Alex Lawler; Editing by
William Hardy)