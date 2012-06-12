(Correcting Brent settlement to $97.14, not $97.15, paragraph
6)
* Brent, U.S. crude spread narrows below $14/bbl intraday
* Total Brent trading volume 81 pct above 30-day avg
* Saudi Arabia says happy with current OPEC output target
* Coming Up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, June 12 Brent crude fell and U.S.
crude edged up o n T uesday in spread trading that reacted to data
showing a drawdown in stockpiles at a key U.S. hub as concerns
persisted that the euro zone debt crisis will curb demand for
oil.
Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 560,000 barrels to
51.34 million barrels in the week to June 8, the first draw at
the delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's light
sweet crude contract in 20 weeks, according to a report by
industry data provider Genscape released on Monday.
Oil also felt pressure on Tuesday from expectations that
Saudi Arabia intends to keep production steady despite crude's
recent price retreat, even as OPEC price hawks call for lower
production ahead of a Thursday meeting in Vienna.
"People are waiting for details on what OPEC will decide on
production levels. They are also waiting for weekly U.S.
inventory data," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist at
iiTrader.com in Chicago.
"But a bigger factor in focus is what's going on in the EU
(European Union) and how it will cope with the debt crisis
there," Ilczyszyn added, also noting the recent signs of a
slowing U.S. economy.
Brent crude fell 86 cents to settle at $97.14 a
barrel, its fourth straight lower close and the lowest
settlement since January 2011.
But Brent's intraday low of $96.62 left the 2012 low of
$95.63 from June 4 intact.
Brent saw heavy trading, with total volume more than 1
million lots traded, most since a record 1.22 million lots
traded on June 23, 2011, and 83 percent above the 30-day
average. Brent's volume was nearly doubled the U.S. turnover.
U.S. crude bounced after falling to an eight-month low and
running into firm support just above $81 a barrel for the third
time since June 4.
U.S. crude rose 62 cents to settle at $83.32 a
barrel, after falling to $81.07, lowest intraday price since
Oct. 6, but only 4 cents below Monday's low.
On Monday, crude futures ended lower and extended losses in
post-settlement trading. An early rally of more than $2 on a
euro zone rescue package for Spain's banks faded, then reversed
on rekindled concerns that Madrid's financial woes will worsen
and the debt crisis spread further.
BRENT/U.S. CRUDE SPREAD
Brent's premium to U.S. crude fell $1.48 to $13.82 a barrel
based on settlements, hovering around $13.75 a barrel, near its
$13.67 intraday low.
The May reversal of the Seaway pipeline has had investors
expecting inventories at Cushing to start easing.
"The WTI/Brent spread has narrowed to below $14 today and
what's driving it are expectations that weekly inventory data
will show that stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub,
(had) the first decline after a stretch of weekly records," said
Hamzah Khan, analyst at the Schork Group.
Total U.S. crude stocks rose 1.6 million barrels, while
Cushing stocks fell 344,000 barrels, industry group the American
Petroleum Institute said in a report released on Tuesday, after
crude futures had posted settlement prices.
Gasoline stocks fell 878,000 barrels and distillate stocks
rose 519,000 barrels, the API said.
Total U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen by
1.4 million barrels last week, a Reuters survey of analysts
taken ahead of the API report showed. Gasoline stocks were
expected to be up 1.1 million barrels and distillate stocks up
1.3 million barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's report will
follow on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
Also a factor reducing Brent's premium on Tuesday was news
that a quarter of Europe's refinery capacity was offline in May.
OPEC MEETS THURSDAY
Ahead of Thursday's OPEC meeting, Iran, Venezuela and Angola
have all called on Saudi Arabia to rein in production to help
halt the recent price slide.
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al Naimi said on Tuesday he
was happy with OPEC's current oil output target.
Asked if he thought a higher target was justified, he said:
"Me, why? I'm happy with the way things are."
The comment comes after he said in an interview published on
Monday said that an increase in OPEC's 30 million bpd output
ceiling might be justified.
Tuesday's OPEC monthly report said a slowing global economy
could increase the supply and demand imbalance in the second
half of the year. The report also said OPEC has cut its output
in May, with Saudi Arabia trimming production.
In a separate report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) cut its 2012 world oil demand growth
forecast by 150,000 bpd to 810,000 bpd, while raising its
expectations for production growth from non-OPEC countries.
