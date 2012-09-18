* Brent dropped $5 on Monday in late sell-off
* Traders eyeing more stimulus action from Beijing
* U.S. crude inventories expected to rise in latest week
(Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
LONDON, Sept 18 Oil held near $114 a barrel on
Tuesday, steadying after the previous session's steep slide
which traders said did not appear to reflect a fundamentally
bearish shift in the outlook.
Brent crude fell more than $5 a barrel on Monday, after a
seven-day rally, in a decline traders said appeared to have
stemmed from computer-based trading and rumours of an imminent
release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
"The dramatic sell-off does not appear to have been driven
by anything fundamental in the market. It looks as though it was
triggered by computer trading system-type selling," said Tony
Machacek, an oil futures broker at Jefferies Bache.
"We've seen a steady increase in prices, so maybe the market
was a bit overbought and susceptible to a long-liquidation move
to the downside."
Brent crude for November was up 30 cents at $114.09
a barrel at 0845 GMT. On Monday, it fell from $115.20 at 1752
GMT to $111.60 in three minutes. U.S. crude was trading
15 cents lower at $96.47. On Monday, it slipped around $4 in the
same three-minute period.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it was
looking into the drop in prices and checking with exchange
operators CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange
.
"There is some talk about a hedge fund liquidating
positions," said a Singapore-based trader at an investment bank
on Tuesday.
European shares and the euro slipped on Tuesday as investors
turned their attention from central bank stimulus to slowing
global growth and uncertainty about Spain's desire for an
international aid package.
"To a certain extent there are still a lot of questions
about the economy," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of energy
consultants Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.
"All eyes are on China now to see if the government there
will increase their stimulus spending programme."
Oil remains supported by anti-Western demonstrations over a
film mocking Islam's Prophet Mohammad and escalating tensions
between the West and Iran over its nuclear programme. The
tensions heighten the risk of supply disruptions in the region.
The White House said on Monday it was still considering a
release from the SPR but declined to provide more details and
made no further announcement after the big dip in crude prices.
The latest weekly reports on U.S. commercial inventories are
expected to show crude stocks rose due to restart of Gulf Coast
refinery activity after the passage of Hurricane Isaac.
Later on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute will
release the first of this week's inventory reports.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by
Alison Birrane)