LONDON, Oct 18 Oil held above $113 a barrel on
Thursday as Chinese economic data signalled stabilisation in the
economy of the world's second-largest oil consumer while concern
over supplies in the Middle East provided support.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the third quarter from a
year ago, in line with forecasts, while industrial production,
retail sales and investment data were all slightly ahead of
expectations.
Brent crude for December delivery was up 10 cents at
$113.32 a barrel by 0818 GMT, after settling 78 cents lower.
U.S. oil for November was down by 15 cents to $91.97.
While the overall GDP numbers were in line with
expectations, retail sales, industrial output and other numbers
are stronger if you look at the break down," said Ben Le Brun, a
market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"I would expect a continuation of the momentum on the back
of these numbers."
Brent has gained about 5 percent this year, partly due to
supply concerns. The risk of wider supply disruption arising
from Iran's nuclear programme is still putting a floor under the
market.
"The geopolitical worries in the Middle East are supporting
prices," Le Brun said. "We will see prices surge if there is
further escalation, but I hope the United States and Iran are
able to resolve their differences without that."
In another sign of Tehran defying international demands to
curb its disputed nuclear programme, Western diplomats said Iran
was believed to be increasing its uranium enrichment capacity at
its Fordow plant buried deep underground.
A rise in U.S. crude stocks reported on Wednesday limited
oil's rally, as did concerns about Europe's debt crisis. U.S.
crude stocks rose by 2.86 million barrels, more than analysts
expected.
European leaders are due to discuss banking supervision at a
summit on Thursday, but no substantial decisions are expected.
In Greece, workers went on strike for the second time in three
weeks over wage and pension cuts.
(Reporting by Alex Lawletr, editing by William Hardy)