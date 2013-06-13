* U.S. East Coast gasoline inventories rise, supply ample
* IEA, other oil forecasters point to weak global demand
* Dollar near 4-month low, supports commodities
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales for May at 1230 GMT
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 13 Oil slipped to $103 a barrel on
Thursday as a subdued outlook for global demand due to weak
economic growth outweighed disruptions on the supply side and a
falling U.S. dollar.
The World Bank cut its outlook for global growth, saying the
economy should expand by 2.2 percent versus 2.3 percent in 2012,
citing a deeper-than-expected recession in Europe and a slowdown
in some emerging markets.
Brent crude slipped 51 cents to $102.98 a barrel by
0903 GMT. Prices have declined from a 2013 high near $120
reached on Feb. 8. U.S. oil fell 52 cents to $95.36.
"The demand picture is still very subdued at the moment,"
said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank, who added that the
falling U.S. currency had lent support to Brent. "The only thing
that is likely to have prevented its price from falling is the
weaker U.S. dollar."
The dollar was near a four-month low against a basket of
currencies, falling as investors reduced bets on gains in the
U.S. currency taken out on expectations the Federal Reserve
would soon scale back monetary easing.
A weak dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper
for holders of other currencies and tends to support oil prices.
A number of reports this week have highlighted a weak demand
outlook.
On Wednesday, a U.S. government report showed inventories of
gasoline on the East Coast rose to their highest since February
2012, suggesting ample supplies as the summer, when motor fuel
demand rises, gets under way.
The International Energy Agency said modest economic growth
was limiting oil demand worldwide, and some developed economies
would see absolute declines in oil consumption in 2013.
The two other oil forecasters closely watched by investors,
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the
U.S. government's Energy Information Administration, cut their
global oil demand growth forecasts on Tuesday.
Oil also drew support from disruption to flows. Libya is
struggling to hold output stable, while supply of North Sea
crude which underpins Brent is expected to be more sharply
reduced than usual by maintenance this summer.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami and Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron
Henderson)