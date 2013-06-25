* Canada floods threaten supply to U.S., narrow Brent/WTI spread

* Equities rally, dollar eases as liquidity worries ease

* Coming up: API report on U.S. inventories at 2030 GMT (Previous SINGAPORE, recasts, adds analyst comments)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, June 25 Oil rose towards $102 a barrel on Tuesday, rebounding from a three-week low, as investor concern eased about a liquidity crunch in China and as Canadian pipeline closures threatened exports to the United States.

Chinese central bank officials sought to reassure investors liquidity would be kept at an appropriate level to support growth, and two Federal Reserve officials on Monday downplayed the notion of an imminent end to monetary stimulus, in comments that supported equities and commodities.

Brent crude gained 64 cents to $101.80 a barrel by 0932 GMT, after reaching a three-week low of $99.67 on Monday. U.S. oil rose 60 cents to $95.78.

"Stock markets are up and commodity prices are up across the board," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, adding that the Chinese officials' comments had prompted a change in market sentiment.

"The pipeline interruption has already resulted in Canadian oil sand production being scaled back, and is likely to contribute to lower U.S. oil imports and falling U.S. inventory levels," he said.

Oil, equities and bonds all fell following the Fed's signal that the era of cheap central bank money was coming to an end. Another bearish factor was concern over attempts by China, the world's second-largest oil consumer after the United States, to rein in excessive credit growth.

The record flooding in Canada's main oil-producing province lent the oil market, in particular U.S. crude, additional support.

Canadian pipelines that move almost 1 million barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude, much of it bound for the United States, were shut on Monday after a spill on a smaller line was found, a spokesman for operator Enbridge Inc said.

As a result, the discount of U.S. crude, also known as WTI, to Brent CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $5.81 a barrel on Tuesday, its smallest since November 2011.

"People think that's going to cut back some of the surplus that has kept WTI so weak for the last few years," said Christopher Bellew, an oil broker at Jefferies Bache.

The next snapshot of U.S. supplies is due later on Tuesday from industry group the American Petroleum Institute. U.S. crude stocks are expected to fall by 2 million barrels in the week to June 21. The API's report is due out at 2030 GMT. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Alex Lawler; Editing by Jeff Coelho)