* Nuclear deal caps Iran's exports at current levels
* Robust U.S. data, protests at Libya refineries boost oil
* Analysts see 10th straight build in U.S. crude inventories
* Coming Up: EIA data on U.S. oil inventories at 15:30 GMT
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Nov 26 Brent crude oil futures edged
lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited new
data after concluding that a deal between Iran and world powers
would bring no immediate increase in crude supplies.
"The market is waiting to see how things develop with Iran.
For the oil markets, this puts us in kind of a holding pattern,"
said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst with the Price Futures Group
in Chicago, Illinois.
"There are not a lot of headlines to drive us until we get
new data," Flynn said.
Rising oil products prices stemmed losses in the crude
markets.
Refined fuels, including ICE gasoil, RBOB gasoline
and heating oil, finished the session up. Heating
oil remained firm throughout the session as cold temperatures
boosted demand at a time when inventories were expected to drop.
"It's cold ... and we're seeing a surge towards the
commodity that's more in demand at this time of year," said
Stephen Schork, editor of the Schork Report in Villanova,
Pennsylvania.
Schork said gasoline supplies were at a surplus relative to
the 5-year average, but distillates are at a deficit.
Brent outperformed U.S. crude oil, or West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), for most of the session, pushing the spread
between the two benchmarks to an 8-month high.
"U.S. inventories are still burgeoning and we're still
getting that big disconnect" between the benchmarks' prices,
said Flynn.
Front-month Brent crude fell 12 cents to settle at
$110.88 a barrel. It plunged by as much as $3 on Monday, but
recouped most of those losses to end 5 cents down.
U.S. oil fell 41 cents to $93.68 a barrel, below the
10-day moving average of $93.96.
The Brent-WTI spread settled at $17.20, having swung between
an 8-month high of $17.46 and a low of $16.05 for the session.
Analysts noted that U.S. crude has traded in a narrow range
around $92 to $96 since the beginning of the month. Brent, which
is more responsive to geopolitical risk, has moved between $103
and $112 in November.
The nuclear deal, reached in Geneva on Sunday, halts Iran's
most sensitive nuclear activity and suspends some sanctions
imposed by the West, but caps Iran's exports at the current
level of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
Iran is mobilizing more ships to store and transport oil,
aiming to keep its fields working and mitigate losses of several
billion dollars a month as sanctions remain in place for at
least another six months, sources say.
Libyan oil workers, civil servants and private sector staff
went on strike in the port city of Benghazi on Tuesday,
protesting against deteriorating security a day after deadly
clashes there between the army and Islamist militants.
With more Iranian oil unlikely to enter the market in the
next six months, supply concerns continue to support Brent
prices amid disruptions to oil exports from Libya that show
little sign of easing.
U.S. crude futures extended losses by about 10 cents after
industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 6.9
million barrel rise in crude oil inventories, far higher than
the 600,000-barrel build anticipated by a Reuters poll of 11
analysts.
Gasoline stocks rose and distillate stocks fell by 1.7
million barrels, loosely in line with analysts' forecasts.
Investors are looking ahead to the more closely watched
official U.S. Energy Information Administration data on
Wednesday.
CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it had changed the
contract expiration price of 10 New York Mercantile Exchange
energy products and related instruments settled between May and
October because of a technical glitch.