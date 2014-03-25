* Odds narrow on China stimulus as Q1 economy seen weak
* Supply concerns stemming from Ukraine crisis support
* Libyan output drops further, Nigerian exports disrupted
* Coast Guard prepares Houston Channel for opening
(Adds Nigerian force majeure, updates prices)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 25 Oil edged up to around $107 a
barrel on Tuesday, supported by disruptions to supply in Nigeria
and Libya, as well as speculation China will act to support its
slowing economy.
Royal Dutch Shell declared force majeure on Nigeria's
Forcados crude exports on Thursday, due to a pipeline leak
caused by oil theft. In Libya, production will
be cut by about 80,000 barrels per day to about 150,000 bpd on
Tuesday after a large oilfield was shut.
Brent crude rose 25 cents to $107.06 by 1500 GMT.
U.S. crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate, was
down 30 cents to $99.30 a barrel.
"Crude oil production in Libya is going from bad to worse
and apart from the offshore fields the production in that
country is now basically out," said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at
Petromatrix.
Speculation that China, the second-largest oil consumer,
will act to boost its slowing economy offered commodities some
support. Stronger Chinese growth would probably boost oil
demand, as well as use of other commodities such as copper,
which also rose on Tuesday.
Libyan output has collapsed from 1.4 million bpd in July
because of strikes and protests. As well as actual supply
disruption in Africa, threatened concerns over supplies stemming
from the Ukraine crisis also underpinned oil prices.
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations, meeting without
Russia on Monday, agreed their energy ministers would work
together to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas and
increase energy security.
U.S. crude slipped as the Coast Guard said it was preparing
for the possible reopening of the Houston Ship Channel, the
waterway for tankers supplying more than one-tenth of U.S.
refining capacity that has been shut for three days.
Analysts said the closure, due to a spill, had helped to
keep a floor under the market.
"The temporary disruption is not expected to last much
longer, with the clean-up well under way yesterday," said
Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital. "However, it did
offer small-scale support to U.S. benchmarks."
U.S. crude could come under further pressure if oil
inventory reports this week show a further increase in U.S.
crude stockpiles, which would be a tenth straight weekly gain.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) supply
report is due out on Wednesday. Industry group the American
Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release a separate inventory
report later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Keith Wallis; Editing by Jason
Neely and Keiron Henderson)