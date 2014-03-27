* US Senate, House of Representatives pass bills to aid
Ukraine
* U.S. GDP, jobless data suggest improved economic outlook
* Nigeria to fall from top African export spot in May
(Updates prices to settlement)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, March 27 Crude oil futures rose on
both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday, with U.S. crude up more
than $1 per barrel to hit a three-week high as strong U.S.
economic data and the end of refinery maintenance season
signaled strong demand ahead for crude oil.
"You've got seasonal demand spiced with a little bit of
geopolitical headlines," said Stephen Schork, editor of The
Schork Report, in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
U.S. crude for May delivery rose by $1.02 to settle
at $101.28 a barrel, following a $1.07 rise in the previous
session. It is up nearly two percent for the week, and has risen
in six of the last eight sessions.
U.S. crude's gains gave a lift to Brent, which also drew
support from worries that possible Western sanctions on Russia's
energy sector could disrupt global supplies.
Brent for May delivery gained 80 cents to settle at
$107.83 a barrel, narrowing the spread between the two
benchmarks CL-LCO1=R to $6.55 by 22 cents, after the premium
hit a session low of $6.00, its tightest since March 7.
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives easily passed
bills to provide aid to Ukraine, back a $1 billion loan
guarantee for the Kiev government and impose sanctions on
Russians and Ukrainians over Russia's annexation of
Crimea.
The United States and the European Union agreed on Wednesday
to work together on preparing possible further economic
sanctions in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine and to make
Europe less dependent on Russian gas.
The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than previously estimated
in the fourth quarter, data showed, while the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week and touched its lowest level in
nearly four months.
U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate (WTI), continued its
upward trend following Wednesday's data showing a further drain
in oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for
the NYMEX contract, which hit their lowest level since January
2012.
That oil is piling up along the U.S. Gulf Coast, home to
nearly half of the nation's refinery capacity, where maintenance
season is coming to its close and refineries are preparing to
churn out summer-grade gasoline.
"We know runs are about to increase significantly," said
Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.
Low supply out of Libya and Nigeria lent further support to
Brent. Oil theft is likely to push Nigeria off its spot as top
African crude oil exporter in May, when exports could fall to
their lowest since records began in 2009.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London, Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; editing by Jane Baird, William
Hardy, David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)