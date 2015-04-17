* Brent, U.S. oil post biggest weekly gains in years
* Yemen conflict, Middle East turmoil support prices
* Money managers continue to raise net long positions - CFTC
(Rewrites first paragraph, updates prices to settlement)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 17 Crude futures fell from 2015
peaks in choppy trading on Friday, but Brent's 9.6 percent
weekly gain was its biggest in more than five years as Middle
East turmoil and signs of lower U.S. production lifted prices.
U.S. crude also retreated from its 2015 high, but registered
a fifth straight weekly gain, which at 7.9 percent was the
biggest since it jumped 13.5 percent in the week to Feb. 25
2011.
Brent June crude fell 53 cents to settle at $63.45 a
barrel, having swung from $62.95 to $64.50 after hitting $64.95,
its 2015 high, on Thursday.
Brent's second straight weekly gain, the fourth in five
weeks, was its biggest since a 9.9 percent rally in the week to
Oct. 16, 2009.
U.S. May crude, expiring on Tuesday, fell 97 cents to
settle at $55.74. It reached a 2015 peak of $57.42 on Thursday.
Yemen's escalating conflict sparked Thursday's rally and on
Friday military units protecting the Masila oilfields withdrew.
While Yemen is not a major oil producer, the conflict raises
concern about risks to supply from the region's major exporters,
especially Saudi Arabia.
Oil rallied Wednesday on data showing the smallest weekly
U.S. inventory build since Jan. 2. That followed reports of U.S.
production beginning to pull back as the price retreat since
June weighs on producers.
Oil initially pared losses after Baker Hughes data
showed U.S. oil drilling rigs fell for a record 19th straight
week, although this week's 26-rig drop was lower than the loss
of 42 last week.
"Futures markets are always forward-looking and as a result,
the market has seen a focus shift away from rising stock levels
... and toward production leveling where significant
uncertainties lie ahead," Jim Ritterbusch, president of
Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.
Prices also drew support from traders closing out short
positions, encouraged by strong technical factors, said Rob
Montefusco, senior oil trader at Sucden Financial.
"Technically, Brent is looking in better shape at the
moment," he said.
Brent and U.S. crude pushed above their 100-day moving
averages this week. Brent's 50-day average of $58.18 moved above
its 100-day of $57.90 on Friday, a bullish move called a "golden
cross" by chart watchers. That puts the 100-day average as a
major new support level.
Speculators raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to April 14, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said.
(Additional reporting by Himanshu Ojha and Alex Lawler in
London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by William
Hardy, Gunna Dickson, Jonathan Oatis and Peter Galloway)