* Greece concerns boost dollar, weaken oil
* Pre-weekend profit-taking, lower gasoline and heating oil
weigh
* U.S. oil rig count down 4 vs 7 last week; new drilling
cited
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 19 Crude oil fell about 2 percent
on Friday, the first decline after three days of gains, as
worries over the Greek fiscal crisis, weaker oil products prices
and pre-weekend profit taking undercut the market.
Gasoline and diesel's proxy, heating oil, led
the oil complex lower, sliding more than 2 percent as concerns
about their high refining margins over crude prompted those who
had been bullish on such products to close out some positions.
A slowdown in the decline of U.S. oil rigs did not help. Oil
services firm Baker Hughes reported an overall drop of four U.S.
rigs this week, compared to 7 last week. It also cited new
drilling activity in the Permian and Bakken shale basins, a sign
that higher crude prices were coaxing producers back to the well
pad after a six-month price rout.
Brent crude fell $1.24, or 1.9 percent, to settle
down for the first time since Monday at $63.02 a barrel.
U.S. crude slipped 84 cents, or 1.4 percent, to
$59.61.
For the week, Brent fell 1.3 percent, and U.S. crude half a
percent.
Traders said the decline was mostly on fears about Greece,
which teetered on the edge of default.
Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to
try and throw a lifeline to Athens. While the crisis has
affected equity and treasury markets more than oil, the dollar's
resultant rise has made commodities denominated in the
greenback costlier for users of currencies like the euro.
Greece's neighbours, meanwhile, are expected to contribute
to much of euro zone oil demand this year, and "if there was a
Greek default and a contagion of a risk premium to other
southern European countries, it could have a negative impact on
European oil demand," said Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix in Zug,
Switzerland.
Profit-taking in oil products also weighed on crude, said
Donald Morton, who runs an energy trading desk at Herbert J.
Sims & Co in Fairfield, Connecticut.
"The gasoline crack is still very high," Morton said,
referring to the profit refiners obtain for "cracking" the motor
fuel out of crude. "There is still a large speculator position
in my opinion in gasoline."
The gasoline crack stood at above $26 a barrel on Friday,
off Wednesday's 3-month high above $30 CL-RB1=R hit in
anticipation of peak summer driving demand. For heating oil, or
diesel, the crack CL-HO1=R was above $19, a level broadly
sustained this month.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Meeyoung Cho
in Seoul; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)