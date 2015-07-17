* Baker Hughes says oil rig count down seven this week
* Iran starts moving oil stored offshore to Asia
* Brent down over 10 pct in July, U.S. crude off 14 pct
* North Sea Buzzard field restarts
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 17 Brent crude rose and U.S.
futures dipped on Friday in choppy trading as expectations of
increased exports from Iran capped prices and helped both
contracts post their third consecutive weekly losses.
Crude prices received support late in the session from Baker
Hughes Inc data showing U.S. drillers cut seven rigs
this week, after adding rigs the previous two weeks.
"The rig count is a bullish element and might help keep U.S.
crude above $50 and we might see some short covering rallies,"
said Dan Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Earlier, dollar-denominated oil was pressured by the U.S.
dollar's strength as it traded near a seven-week high against a
basket of currencies after being bolstered Thursday by lower
U.S. jobless claims.
Brent September crude gained 18 cents to settle at
$57.10 a barrel, off nearly 3 percent for the week and more than
10 percent for the month.
Brent's August contract expired on Thursday.
U.S. August crude, also known as West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), fell only 2 cents to settle at $50.89, down
more than 3 percent this week and more than 14 percent in July.
The August contract expires on July 21.
Britain's North Sea Buzzard oilfield ramped up after an
outage on Wednesday. The outage was supportive to Brent as oil
from the field contributes to the calculation of the futures
price.
Iran has started to ship oil to Asia that had been stored
offshore for months after Tehran and six world powers reached an
agreement about Tehran's nuclear program on Tuesday, clearing
the way for an easing of sanctions on Iran.
"With the Iran deal, people are aware there is more supply
coming, so all impetus for a price correction higher has gone,"
said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro in
Amsterdam.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Tuesday, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rose, supported by recent
government data showing strong gasoline demand.
Thursday's news of fewer U.S. jobless claims also buoyed
gasoline, even as a string of encouraging economic data
bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates, a move considered bearish for crude as it could curb
liquidity.
Despite Friday's strength, gasoline futures fell more than 4
percent for the week, the biggest decline since mid-March and
the fifth consecutive weekly drop.
