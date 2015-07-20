* Signs crude glut moving into oil products market
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 20 Oil futures fell and U.S.
crude briefly slipped below $50 a barrel in choppy trading on
Monday as ample supply, the prospect of more crude entering the
market and the stronger dollar combined to pressure prices.
U.S. refined products futures also oscillated. An increasing
supply of refined products, especially diesel fuel being offered
by Saudi Arabia, helped push U.S. ultra-low diesel futures
to multi-month lows intraday, adding to bearish concerns
about prices in the oil futures complex.
Limiting crude futures' losses were falling Saudi crude
exports and last week's industry data showing a lower U.S. oil
rig count.
Brent September crude was down 53 cents at $56.57 a
barrel at 2:02 p.m. EDT (1602 GMT), having swung from $56.45 to
$57.44.
U.S. August crude was down 74 cents at $50.15, having
fallen to $49.92, its first time below $50 since April. The
August contract expires on Tuesday.
"The dollar moved up again and the market focus is back on
supply and the prospect for more Iranian exports after last
week's agreement with the West over Iran's nuclear program,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The seesawing dollar jumped early to three-month highs
on expectations of rising U.S. interest rates, sending
gold prices to their lowest in five years and helping pressure
copper prices to near two-week lows.
A stronger dollar makes crude more expensive for investors
using other currencies and rising U.S. interest rates are
expected to curb liquidity, possibly adding to price pressures
on crude oil.
U.S. drillers cut seven oil rigs last week following two
weeks of increases, a report by oil services company Baker
Hughes Inc said on Friday.
However, as refineries around the world operate at
near-maximum levels to benefit from strong profit margins, there
are signs a glut in the crude oil market may be shifting to
refined products.
"The big fall in U.S. rig counts since last September has
not had a negative impact on domestic production and the
reduction in Saudi crude oil exports is due to domestic refinery
demand as the Kingdom is turning into a significant product
exporter," analysts at PVM wrote.
Refined product inventories at Europe's
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp storage hub rose to an all-time
record last week.
Strong increases in refinery operations in recent months are
set to slow in the second half of this year, hitting demand for
crude oil, Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Dale Hudson and Meredith Mazzilli)