* API reports 3.1 mln bbls stockpile draw vs build
expectations
* U.S. crude extends gains in post-settlement trade over
Brent
* U.S. crude-Brent spread hits 8-month low below $2
* Coming up: EIA inventory data on Wednesday
(New throughout with U.S. crude extending gains in
post-settlement trade on API stockpile draw report)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. crude rose nearly 3
percent on Tuesday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, higher
gasoline prices and a strong stockpile draw report, while Brent
oil advanced less, narrowing the transatlantic spread to the
lowest in eight months.
U.S. crude futures rallied almost through the day, slipping
into the negative only briefly after the White House said it
would not back a bill by rival Republicans to repeal a
40-year-old ban on U.S. crude exports.
A late surge in gasoline prices brought U.S. crude futures
back up before the close. The market rose further in
post-settlement trade after industry group the American
Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 3.1 million-barrel crude
drawdown last week, versus analyst expectations for a build.
Some speculators in the oil market have been leaning toward
a stockpile draw since Monday, after market intelligence firm
Genscape estimated that inventories at the key U.S. crude
delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 1.8 million barrels
last week.
"If indeed the draw is as big as API says, it's going to
lead to more upside price pressure for U.S. crude," said Chris
Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick,
Maryland.
An updated Reuters poll of analysts on Tuesday forecast a
build of 1.2 million barrels for U.S. crude last week. The U.S.
government's Energy Information Administration will issue
official weekly stockpiles data on Wednesday.
U.S. crude's front-month settled up 59 cents, or 1.3
percent, at $44.59 a barrel. In post-settlement trade, it rose
as much as $1.25, or 2.8 percent, to $45.25 a barrel by 4:50
p.m. EDT (2050 GMT), reacting to the API inventory report.
London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil,
settled up 26 cents at $46.63 a barrel as the October contract,
which served as its front-month, expired. In Monday's
trade, Brent lost $1.77, or almost 4 percent.
U.S. crude's outperformance versus Brent narrowed the spread
between the two benchmarks CL-LCO1=R to an eight-month low,
pushing it below $1.50 a barrel late on Tuesday.
The outlook for U.S. crude improved this week after positive
forecasts by the EIA, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
"The market remains oversupplied, but the pace of stock
builds is moderating," London-based Energy Aspects said in a
report.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler and Henning Gloystein;
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)