* U.S. crude inventories fall -EIA
* French bank worries hit Wall St
* Trading volumes strong
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Brent crude rose more than 2
percent on Wednesday as declining U.S. crude stockpiles trumped
the economic worries that slammed the stock market.
Despite the gains, crude stayed near six-month lows after a
series of big losses in recent days due to worry over European
debt problems and the potential for recession in the United
States.
Brent crude LCOc1 rose $2.53 to $105.10 by 1:38 EDT (1738
GMT), but was still down on the week after tumbling nearly 10
percent last week.
U.S. light crude CLc1 gained $1.99 at $81.29.
U.S. government data showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 5.23
million barrels last week, confounding forecasts for a build in
stocks. Crude stored at the NYMEX Cushing, Oklahoma, hub fell
1.37 million barrels, its lowest level since November. [EIA/S]
"The report gave the market a bit of a pop but I don't know
if oil can shake off the way the dollar and equity markets are
reacting," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Wall Street stocks fell sharply, erasing most of the
previous day's gains, on fears of trouble in the French banking
sector, which has significant exposure to shaky European debt.
[.N] The euro fell against the dollar. [USD/]
North Sea crude oil output is scheduled to rise by 19
percent in September due to a reduced impact on supplies from
maintenance. [ID:nL6E7JA1AO]
Brent futures have been supported by lower North Sea output
and the exports of sweet crude shut off by Libya's civil war.
Oil trading volumes, which were muted for much of July,
were strong for a fifth straight day, with Brent trade already
eclipsing the 30-day average by 26 percent in early afternoon
activity. U.S. crude trade was about 4 percent below that
average.
At midday Wednesday, implied volatility for U.S. crude
stood at 59.90 percent on the Chicago Board Options Exchange's
Oil Volatility Index .OVX, down 3 percentage points from
Tuesday's settlement, but still at two-year record highs. The
index has been erratic throughout the day, trading with an
upward bias in a wide range that has eclipsed Tuesday's strong
range.
The high for the index was 70.37 percent, achieved at 9:31
AM EDT as the U.S. equities markets opened under Rule 48
provisions in anticipation of sharply lower stock prices. Since
that higher open, the index has traded closer to Tuesday's
settlement.
U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 26.6
after falling to 20.2 on Tuesday, indicating an easing of
oversold conditions after the gauge began falling below the
threshold 30 on Thursday.
