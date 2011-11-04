* Brent hovers above $111 a bbl
* Expectations Greece bailout referendum is off
* Coming Up: Oct U.S. non-farm payrolls; 1230 GMT
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, Nov 4 Brent crude extended gains for a
second day on Friday to above $111 a barrel as Greece dropped
plans to hold a referendum on a European Union bailout, easing
worries of a disorderly default.
Brent futures LCOc1 were $1.34 up at $112.17 a barrel by
1130 GMT, off from an earlier intra-day high of $112.30 a
barrel, and after surging on Thursday following a surprise
interest rate cut by the ECB.
U.S. light crude futures CLc1 were 67 cents firmer at
$94.73 a barrel by the same time, reversing early losses and
rising for a third day.
"There is positive sentiment around despite the lack of
clarity regarding the Greek political situation and with the G20
going on, I would be wary to call a burst higher in the oil
contract," said GFT derivatives market strategist David
Morrison.
"The Greek referendum is a bit of a red herring in some
ways, it distracts traders from the fundamental problems at the
heart of Europe."
Investors remained jittery, with Greece's prime minister
George Papandreou agreeing to step down in exchange for support
from his cabinet to avoid a referendum on EU aid.
"Prices are consolidating yesterday's gains, although today
there are some uncertainties: the confidence vote in the Greek
parliament, what happens if Papandreou loses it and what happens
to the next tranche disbursement if there is a negative
outcome," said Commerzbank's Carsten Fritsch. "All this may keep
a lid on prices."
Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Greece, senior EU
sources said on Friday Italy -- the latest indebted euro zone
economy to come under pressure from financial markets -- agreed
to have the IMF and the EU monitor its progress with long
delayed reforms.
TECHNICALS
On the technical front, Morrison said the Brent contract was
pushing above the upper downward trend line in place since
mid-summer, breaking out of the tight range it has traded within
since the beginning of the month.
"In the absence of anyone being able to second guess the
next (euro zone) move, technicals are important to keep an eye
on," wrote PVM's Philip Wiper in a note to clients this
morning.
According to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao, Brent is
expected to revisit the previous trading session's low of
$107.83 per barrel, as indicated by its wave pattern, while U.S.
oil may rise further to $97 per barrel, if it could stand firm
above a resistance level of $94.65.
The European Brent crude benchmark has slipped more than 13
percent from its peak this year as the outlook for growth in
industrialised nations worsened, but the supply disruption in
Libya and Chinese demand should put a floor under prices.
The contract's popularity has increased, with the S&P GSCI
, the most widely tracked commodity index, announcing
it will boost its Brent crude oil weighting next year and cut
the share of U.S. WTI crude.
Oil investors waited for U.S. employment data scheduled for
later in the day to assess the economic outlook of the world's
top oil consumer.
U.S. employment growth in October may have been strong
enough to suggest some economic momentum is building, though it
may be too weak to pull down the nation's lofty jobless rate.
Nonfarm payrolls likely rose 95,000 last month, according to a
Reuters survey, after expanding by 103,000 in September.
(Additional reporting by Manash Goswami and Jane Lee in
Singapore; editing by James Jukwey)