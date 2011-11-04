* Brent hovers above $111 a bbl

* Expectations Greece bailout referendum is off

* Coming Up: Oct U.S. non-farm payrolls; 1230 GMT (Adds detail, comment paragraph 10; updates prices)

By Zaida Espana

LONDON, Nov 4 Brent crude extended gains for a second day on Friday to above $111 a barrel as Greece dropped plans to hold a referendum on a European Union bailout, easing worries of a disorderly default.

Brent futures LCOc1 were $1.34 up at $112.17 a barrel by 1130 GMT, off from an earlier intra-day high of $112.30 a barrel, and after surging on Thursday following a surprise interest rate cut by the ECB.

U.S. light crude futures CLc1 were 67 cents firmer at $94.73 a barrel by the same time, reversing early losses and rising for a third day.

"There is positive sentiment around despite the lack of clarity regarding the Greek political situation and with the G20 going on, I would be wary to call a burst higher in the oil contract," said GFT derivatives market strategist David Morrison.

"The Greek referendum is a bit of a red herring in some ways, it distracts traders from the fundamental problems at the heart of Europe."

Investors remained jittery, with Greece's prime minister George Papandreou agreeing to step down in exchange for support from his cabinet to avoid a referendum on EU aid.

"Prices are consolidating yesterday's gains, although today there are some uncertainties: the confidence vote in the Greek parliament, what happens if Papandreou loses it and what happens to the next tranche disbursement if there is a negative outcome," said Commerzbank's Carsten Fritsch. "All this may keep a lid on prices."

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Greece, senior EU sources said on Friday Italy -- the latest indebted euro zone economy to come under pressure from financial markets -- agreed to have the IMF and the EU monitor its progress with long delayed reforms.

TECHNICALS

On the technical front, Morrison said the Brent contract was pushing above the upper downward trend line in place since mid-summer, breaking out of the tight range it has traded within since the beginning of the month.

"In the absence of anyone being able to second guess the next (euro zone) move, technicals are important to keep an eye on," wrote PVM's Philip Wiper in a note to clients this morning.

According to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao, Brent is expected to revisit the previous trading session's low of $107.83 per barrel, as indicated by its wave pattern, while U.S. oil may rise further to $97 per barrel, if it could stand firm above a resistance level of $94.65.

The European Brent crude benchmark has slipped more than 13 percent from its peak this year as the outlook for growth in industrialised nations worsened, but the supply disruption in Libya and Chinese demand should put a floor under prices.

The contract's popularity has increased, with the S&P GSCI , the most widely tracked commodity index, announcing it will boost its Brent crude oil weighting next year and cut the share of U.S. WTI crude.

Oil investors waited for U.S. employment data scheduled for later in the day to assess the economic outlook of the world's top oil consumer.

U.S. employment growth in October may have been strong enough to suggest some economic momentum is building, though it may be too weak to pull down the nation's lofty jobless rate. Nonfarm payrolls likely rose 95,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after expanding by 103,000 in September. (Additional reporting by Manash Goswami and Jane Lee in Singapore; editing by James Jukwey)