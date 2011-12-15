* Focus on Spanish bond auction after Italy disappoints
* OPEC oil output deal fails to set individual allocations
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Dec 15 Oil fell back towards $105
a barrel on Thursday, as European debt troubles persisted and a
recovering dollar helped erase early gains made in reaction to
the previous session's near-four-percent plunge in crude
markets.
Oil markets were also constrained by the lack of agreement
by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on
individual output allocations limiting oil supply.
"Continuing worries about the euro zone debt
crisis are keeping gains limited today, despite the positive
U.S. data on jobless claims and New York manufacturing activity.
Investors are reassessing the market after yesterday's sharp
drop" said Chris Dillman, an analyst at Tradition Energy.
Brent crude was up 74 cents at $105.76 by 1528 GMT,
after settling $4.48 a barrel lower on Wednesday, posting the
biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22 and breaking
below its 300-day moving average of $107.08.
U.S. crude was 11 cents higher at $95.06 a barrel,
after settling $5.19 lower on Wednesday. It had dropped below
the 200-day moving average of $95.98 and also posted its biggest
one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.
"The OPEC outcome will have little influence on policy and
net supply but sentiment-wise contributed to the combination of
events that led to weakness yesterday," said Gareth
Lewis-Davies, a senior energy strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Oil is moving in response to a reversal in investor risk
appetite in line with a move in currencies," he said.
The dollar index was down 0.28 percent late on
Thursday pulling up from session lows after positive data.
ECONOMY
Concern sparked by last week's European Union summit which
failed to produce a solution to euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis was rekindled on Wednesday by an Italian bond auction.
That has put Thursday's focus on Spain, where the Treasury
issued between 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and 3.5 billion
euros in debt maturing in Jan 2016, April 2020 and April 2021.
Spain saw solid demand for medium- and long-term bonds,
paying over 2 percentage points less to issue a 5-year bond than
Italy this week, easing concerns it was the euro zone's weakest
link. Italy had to pay a record 6.47 percent on 5-year bonds,
offering little relief to investors in the region.
Italy's main employers' lobby, Confindustria said Italy is
already in recession and will not emerge from it until the third
quarter of 2013, Confindustria said.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Europe and
that is worrying investors," said Ken Hasegawa, commodity
derivatives manager at Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.
Signs of weakness in the global economy are also upsetting
investors. China's factory output shrank again in December, a
preliminary purchasing managers' survey showed, reinforcing
concerns that manufacturers face waning global demand and tight
domestic credit.
MIDDLE EAST
Supply concerns arising over Iran as tension in the Middle
East over Tehran's nuclear programme grows remained a supportive
factor.
In a sign the Islamic Republic may struggle to redirect
European volumes to Asia in the event of sanctions, Turkey's
Halkbank refused to open an account for India's BPCL to settle
payments for oil imports from Iran.
OPEC oil producers on Wednesday agreed to an output target
of 30 million barrels per day, ratifying current production near
3-year highs, in a deal that settles a 6-month-old argument over
supply policy firmly in Saudi Arabia's favour.
But OPEC did not discuss individual nations' quotas, and
there remains no mechanism in place to cut quotas should
already-fragile demand grow less quickly than expected.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos and Manash Goswami; editing
by Keiron Henderson)