* U.S. jobless claims data point to firmer recovery

* Risk of supply disruption from Iran, Iraq supports

* Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrows (Adds details on Brent/U.S. crude spread)

LONDON, Dec 23 Oil held around $108 a barrel on Friday, supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and concern of potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to their lowest in 3-1/2 years, a government report showed on Thursday, while on Friday, other data added to signs that a tentative recovery in the housing market was under way.

Brent crude was up 18 cents to $108.07 a barrel by 1533 GMT. U.S. crude gained 22 cents to $99.75.

"The highlight is the continuation of good data on the U.S. economy. China also seems to have managed to orchestrate a soft landing, which is supportive of oil prices," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst with OptionsXpress in Sydney. "The problem child is still Europe."

The spread between Brent and U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to as low as $7.62 a barrel. The U.S. Congress passed legislation containing a provision aimed at forcing a quick decision by President Obama on the Keystone XL pipeline.

Analysts say the line, from Canada to port facilities in Texas, would ease a supply glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point of the U.S. crude contract that has weighed on the U.S. benchmark this year.

For the week, Brent is poised to rise over 4 percent, reversing losses in the previous week. The U.S. benchmark is set for a more than 6 percent weekly gain, after falling the week before.

Rising tension between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear work and in Iraq renewed concern of crude supplies being disrupted from the two OPEC producers.

Iran's navy will launch a 10-day war game in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, state TV said, raising concern about a possible closure of the key oil shipping route.

In Iraq, a wave of bombings that killed at least 72 people in Baghdad on Thursday provided further evidence of a deteriorating security situation just days after the last U.S. troops left the country.

Such supply breaks would pose a bigger risk to the market now as oil stockpiles in developed countries have fallen significantly over the past year, JP Morgan analysts said in a research note.

"With the Libyan outage, crude spiked about $20 a barrel, but the impact was cushioned by ample inventories. Moving into 2012 however, the global economy does not have this luxury," the bank said. (Reporting by Francis Kan and Alex Lawler; Editing by Keiron Henderson)