* Iran, Nigeria supply risks support oil
* EU debt issues weigh on global growth outlook
* U.S. December employment report awaited
LONDON, Jan 6 Oil climbed above $113 a
barrel on Friday as concern over any possible supply disruption
due to mounting tensions between Iran and the West countered
worries about Europe's economy and rising U.S. stockpiles.
Crude was set to rise more than 5 percent in the first week
of 2012 after Iran threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz, the
world's most important oil route, in retaliation against tighter
sanctions from the United States and a possible ban on its crude
exports to Europe.
Brent crude rose 58 cents to $113.32 a barrel by
0943 GMT, after declining by 96 cents on Thursday. U.S. crude
was up 43 cents to $102.24.
"The supply risk regarding Iran is still boiling. On top of
this, there is also supply risk from Nigeria," said Carsten
Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.
"It is clear yesterday's drop was a short-term one only and
unlikely to be continued."
Still, investors are treading cautiously as euro zone debt
problems may worsen and drag down major economies, slowing oil
demand. An unexpected 2.2 million-barrel rise in U.S. crude
stockpiles also weighed on sentiment.
"Oil could see-saw as the U.S. and Iran play brinkmanship,"
said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp, adding that
the global oil demand outlook was murky as the euro zone crisis
dragged on.
Iran faced the prospect of cutbacks in its oil sales to
China and Japan as new measures to block Tehran's crude exports
over its nuclear programme appeared to be hurting its economy.
In Nigeria, a force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports
on Thursday underscored the fragility of supplies from Africa's
top exporter, where trade unions are threatening to call a
national strike starting on Monday.
Investors are worried the euro zone debt crisis could worsen
and weigh on growth in the United States and China.
Later on Friday, the United States government issues an
employment report that should cement views that economic growth
accelerated in the fourth quarter.
Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen 150,000 last
month, according to a Reuters survey, after rising 120,000 in
November.
