* Iran, Nigeria supply risks support oil
* Stronger dollar, EU debt concern weighs
* U.S. payroll jobs up, jobless rate near 3-year low
LONDON, Jan 6 Oil slipped below $113 a
barrel on Friday as a rise in the dollar following
better-than-expected growth in U.S. employment countered concern
over a possible oil supply disruption due to tension between
Iran and the West.
Crude was still on course to rise more than 4 percent in the
first week of 2012 after Iran threatened to shut the Strait of
Hormuz, the world's most important oil route, in retaliation for
tighter sanctions from the United States and a possible ban on
its crude exports to Europe.
Brent crude fell 44 cents to $112.30 a barrel by
1501 GMT, giving up an earlier gain and extending a 96 cent
decline on Thursday. U.S. crude was down 80 cents to
$101.01.
"The euro is a main driver and at this point is very
bearish, especially when looking at Brent in euro terms and just
how expensive it has become," said Michael Korn, president of
Skokie Energy in Princeton, New Jersey.
The euro hit a near 16-month low against a robust dollar on
Friday as investors compared sovereign funding concerns and the
outlook for the euro zone to an improving U.S. economic
recovery.
A U.S. government report on Friday showed employment grew
solidly last month and the jobless rate dropped to a near
three-year low of 8.5 percent, offering the strongest evidence
yet of an acceleration in economic activity in the world's top
oil consumer.
Oil initially rose after the jobs report was released and
also gained support from supply risks.
Iran announced plans on Friday for new military exercises in
the Strait of Hormuz, the latest in weeks of bellicose gestures
towards the West as the new sanctions threaten Tehran's oil
exports.
In Nigeria, a force majeure on Bonny Light crude exports on
Thursday underscored the fragility of supplies from Africa's top
exporter, where trade unions are threatening to call a national
strike starting on Monday.
"The supply risk regarding Iran is still boiling. On top of
this, there is also supply risk from Nigeria," said Carsten
Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.
Deutsche Bank, in a report on its outlook for commodities in
2012, remained bullish on oil.
"Upside geopolitical risks outweigh the potential downside
on prices from a slowing economy," the bank said. "Inventories
are relatively low, and supply and demand fundamentals point to
declining OPEC spare capacity over time."
Thursday's fall in prices illustrates there is strong
resistance for Brent at $115 a barrel, said Olivier Jakob of
Petromatrix. To the downside, key support lies at the 200-day
moving average at $112.74, which held on Thursday.
