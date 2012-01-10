* Iran, Nigeria tensions support prices
* Euro zone debt concerns weigh
* Coming up: U.S. API weekly crude stocks; 2130 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Jan 10 Oil rose to above $113 a
barrel on Tuesday as tension over Iran's nuclear programme and
unrest in Nigeria outweighed persistent concerns about the
strength of Europe's economy.
Iran has begun enriching uranium deep inside a mountain and
has sentenced an American to death for spying, angering the West
and undermining expectations that diplomacy could avert further
sanctions or even war.
Brent crude rose $1.03 a barrel to $113.48 a barrel
by 1500 GMT, following a decline of 61 cents on Monday. U.S.
crude was up $1.69 to $103.00.
"On balance the bulls seem to be winning, despite the strong
dollar, weak demand in the euro zone and a mild winter in the
northern hemisphere," said Christopher Bellew, a broker at
Jefferies Bache.
U.S. crude traded at a discount of $10.52 to Brent
CL-LCO1=R, narrowing by around $1 from Friday. Analysts and
brokers cited relatively positive sentiment about the U.S.
economy and weak demand in Europe as among the possible factors
for Brent's narrower premium.
The tension over Iran's nuclear programme, which Tehran
insists is for peaceful purposes, have included threats by Iran
to shut the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil
export route.
European Union states, which have already agreed in
principle to an embargo on Iranian oil to ratchet up pressure on
Tehran, are due to hold a meeting to decide on the measure on
Jan. 23, EU diplomats said on Monday.
Iran produces 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude,
making it the second-largest producer in the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. The EU
imports about 500,000 bpd from Iran.
"Despite demand conditions being relatively weak, oil prices
are still above $100 because of the geopolitical tensions. There
is a floor on prices at the moment," said Natalie Robertson, an
analyst at ANZ.
Supply risks were also in focus in Nigeria, where trade
unions began a second day of strikes on Tuesday to protest the
removal of fuel subsidies. The strike has so far not affected
shipments from Africa's largest oil exporter.
Brent is trading close to its 200-day moving average at
$112.70, which remains a key level of technical support, said
Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix. First resistance is at $114, where
recent rallies have run out of steam.
While threats to supplies supported oil prices, economic
weakness in Europe limited gains.
The euro rose on Tuesday after hitting a 16-month low versus
the dollar on Monday. Investors remain concerned about the
outlook for the region's economy and banks and the prospects for
government debt sales.
China's exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in
more than two years in December, data showed on Tuesday. Even
so, crude imports were up 5 percent in December year-on-year,
and analysts expected steady oil import growth in 2012.
In top oil consumer the United States, crude stocks were
expected to have risen last week by 200,000 barrels, a Reuters
poll showed. Industry group the American Petroleum Institute
issues its inventory report at 2130 GMT.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore and Alex Lawler in
London; editing by William Hardy)