* Brent futures drop, euro pounded by downgrade speculation

* Nigeria strikes main focus ahead of weekend (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Yeganeh Torbati and Zaida Espana

LONDON, Jan 13 Crude oil prices fell on Friday as the euro tumbled on worries of an impending credit downgrade of several euro zone countries, although the threat of supply disruptions in Nigeria lent some support to prices.

By 1423 GMT, Brent crude futures were 87 cents lower at $110.39 a barrel, reversing earlier gains after hitting an intra day high of $112.50.

U.S. light crude futures were down 80 cents at $98.30 per barrel, having touched an intra-day high of $100.19 earlier in the session.

The biggest drops of the day came after a senior euro zone government source said credit rating agency Standard & Poor's was set to downgrade several euro zone countries, not including Germany.

The euro fell sharply on the comment, adding further downward pressure on crude futures.

"The price of diesel at the pump in Europe is at record high levels already, so if you've got a further fall in the euro/dollar, it will bring domestic prices higher which will furthermore diminish demand. It's basically a risk-off trade," said Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix.

Euro zone concerns resurfaced earlier in the session after an Italian bond sale failed to match the success of a Spanish auction the previous day, reflecting the heavy refinancing load Rome faces over the next three months.

"Definitely the weakening of the euro is one of the effects that has kept oil prices under pressure this week," Standard Bank's commodity strategist James Zhang said.

But tensions between Iran and the West, together with fears of output disruptions in Nigeria as the country entered its fifth day of strikes, lent support to prices.

"The problem with Brent at the moment is that it's being pulled on one side by problems in the Middle East, and pushed lower on concerns about the situation in Europe," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Analysts are eyeing the negotiations between the Nigerian government and oil unions for a compromise after talks came to a standstill, with protests due to continue after the weekend.

"The main risk heading into the weekend is Nigeria, where discussions are ongoing between the government and the unions on the fuel subsidies," Jakob from Petromatrix said.

Nigeria produces more than 2 million barrels of crude oil per day and is a key supplier to the United States, Europe and Asia.

Goldman Sachs oil analysts said in a note on the commodities sector outlook that they view "substantially greater" upside risks to oil "given the stronger fundamentals and recent events surrounding Iran and Nigeria".

Brent crude futures have risen in recent weeks after threats from Iran that it would close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for traded oil, if it was slapped with additional sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme.

U.S. officials have said they will not tolerate a blockage of the strait.

U.S. allies in Asia and Europe said they would support Washington's campaign to cut Iran's oil exports, but fear of self-inflicted economic pain is tempering enthusiasm for such an embargo.

But India will keep doing business with Tehran, a senior Indian cabinet minister said on Thursday.

And Japan, which gets about 6 percent of its oil imports from Iran, appeared uncertain on Friday on whether it would move ahead with reducing its dependence on crude from the Islamic Republic. (Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng and Randy Fabi in Singapore; editing by Keiron Henderson)