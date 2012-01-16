* Iran warns of consequences if Arabs back oil sanctions

LONDON, Jan 16 Brent crude rose above $111 on Monday on worries over supply disruptions after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours of consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian barrels facing international sanctions.

Euro zone worries, however, capped gains.

The latest threat comes as leaders of top Asian buyers of Iranian oil -- China, Japan and South Korea -- tour alternative Middle East suppliers while the United States pressures nations to stop importing oil from the Islamic Republic. Yet gains were capped on demand concerns after Standard & Poor's on Friday cut sovereign debt ratings of nine of the euro zone's 17 countries.

Brent crude futures traded 66 cents higher at $111.10 a barrel by 1022 GMT, after touching $111.67. The contract, which expires later in the day, posted a weekly loss of 2.36 percent. U.S. crude rose 52 cents to $99.22 a barrel, after settling down 2.82 percent for the week.

"Iran is the main topic still in the market with the new warnings against other Arab producers," said Andy Sommer, oil market analyst with EGL in Switzerland. "We have strong wordings from Iran in the last couple of days".

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Saturday the world's No. 1 oil exporter -- the only one in OPEC with significant unused capacity -- was ready and able to meet any increase in demand. He made no direct reference to sanctions on Iran.

Feeling increasingly isolated, Iran's hardline Islamic clerical elite has lashed back by threatening to block the main Middle East oil shipping route.

Worries about the euro zone however weighed on wider markets, with euro zone bank shares falling and the euro hovering close to 17-month lows against the dollar.

Concern over shipments from two key African exporters, Nigeria and Sudan, was also supporting oil.

Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan announced a cut in petrol prices to 97 naira ($0.60) a litre on Monday, partially reversing the effects of an end to fuel subsidies which had more than doubled the pump price to 150 naira from 65 naira.

The latest price gesture prompted unions to suspend mass protests to allow further negotiations with the government.

But the main labour unions said strikes that paralysed Africa's second-largest economy last week would resume pending further talks, and residents of Nigeria's largest city Lagos reported soldiers in the streets in an apparent security move.

Sudan said it has started confiscating some oil exports from South Sudan that it believes it is owed to meet unpaid transit fees.

EUROPEAN WOES

On the euro front the pressure is on for Athens to reach a deal with private creditors to help it cut its debt to more sustainable levels or risk default in March, when 14.5 billion euros in repayments fall due.

"You need to watch on what will happen with the talks over the Greek debt because they broke down Friday. That could be more significant than the S&P downgrade," Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix said.

Standard & Poor's cut ratings of countries last Friday, including top-notch France and Austria, and said it would decide shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's bailout fund.

"The downgrades were widely anticipated and already priced (in)," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "However, they set a nervous early tone for this week's markets as we approach more significant hurdles in the evolution of the euro zone crisis."

A bearish target at $108.91 per barrel has been lowered to $108.75 for Brent, while U.S. oil is expected to clear a support at $97.52 per barrel, and head towards a bearish target range of $93.88 to $94.74 thereafter, says Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Participants are awaiting data out of China due Tuesday to gauge the outlook for growth in the world's second-largest oil consumer. According to a Reuters poll, China's economy is on track to slow for a fourth successive quarter as global demand slackened. (Additional reporting by Manash Goswami in Singapore)