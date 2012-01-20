* Optimism about a resolution to debt crisis supports
* Stronger dollar weighing on prices
* Europe may implement new sanctions on Iran next week
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Jan 20 Brent crude slipped
below $111 on Friday as a stronger dollar and uncertainty ahead
of a possible debt deal in Greece balanced against supply
concerns amid expectations Europe would place sanctions on
Iranian crude next week.
Debt talks resuming in Greece on Friday were taken
as a sign a long-awaited deal may be reached to prevent a
default by Athens. Renewed optimism about the euro zone's future
helped steady oil prices.
But analysts were measured in their hopes for a speedy
resolution and expected the market to remain rangebound until
clearer indications of progress emerged.
"The market is reacting to economic and geopolitical arenas,
going up a few cents and then down," said Roy Jordan, a
consultant at Facts Global Energy, cautioning that the outlook
for Greece could change very quickly.
"Over the weekend it could look like Greece won't [resolve
its debt problems] and the market will react to that."
Brent crude was down $1.16 to $110.39 a barrel
at 1451 GMT. U.S. crude futures fell more sharply on Friday with
the February crude contract set to expire at the end of the
session, trading $2.123 lower at $98.27 a barrel .
The U.S. dollar was up 0.06 percent against a
basket of currencies around the same time, further
dampening oil prices on Friday.
"Although risk appetite appears favorable toward additional
price gains, the market is still forced to grapple with the
reality of deteriorating fundamentals," U.S. oil analyst Jim
Ritterbusch said in a note to clients of brokers Jefferies
Bache.
Uncertainty about demand in Europe also grew after troubled
refiner Petroplus on Friday raised the possibility of a
permanent shutdown of three of its five refineries.
The Swiss refiner put one plant on the market and said it
would consider the future of two others in a European market
awash with un-saleable plants.
The refineries have a combined throughput capacity of some
667,000 barrels per day.
Slowing Chinese growth also weighed on oil prices after
a survey of purchasing managers showed China's factory activity
likely fell for a third successive month in January.
IRAN
Oil investors remain worried about supply disruption from
Iran, whose foreign minister warned Arab neighbours not to put
themselves in a "dangerous position" by aligning themselves too
closely with the United States.
U.S. officials have travelled to China, South Korea and
Japan to persuade some of Iran's biggest customers in Asia to
cut purchases.
Iran has made no move to shut the world's most important
oil export route, which had a daily flow of almost 17 million
barrels last year, but has threatened action if Europe
implements new sanctions.
The European Union is likely to agree on an oil embargo
against Iran on Monday, France's foreign minister said on
Thursday.
Real cuts in Europe will take time, however.
Italian, Greek and Spanish companies have already said they
plan to extend most of their oil supply deals with Iran and
expect to win a sanctions reprieve to allow them to adjust.
"It will create a problem when sanctions come in, but there
are going to be exceptions and there is not likely to be any
real change for another six months," Jordan said.
And even if the West implements sanctions, it is unclear
whether it will succeed in choking off a vital source of income
for Iran.
China, the biggest buyer of Iranian crude, has stepped up
opposition to an embargo in recent weeks. India, which relies on
Iran for around 12 percent of its crude, has said it will
continue to do business with the Islamic Republic.
Elsewhere, supply was also threatened in Sudan, where
officials in South Sudan said oil production would shut within
two weeks after Sudan said it had started seizing southern oil
to compensate for what it said were unpaid transit fees.
(Additional eporting by Manash Goswami; editing by Keiron
Henderson and Jason Neely)