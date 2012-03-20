* Saudi Arabia committed to making oil prices "fair"
* Libyan exports over pre-war levels at 1.4 mln bpd in April
* Chinese fuel price hike raises worries about demand growth
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly crude stocks; 2030 GMT
(Changes dateline, updates throughout)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, March 20 Brent crude fell towards $124 a
barrel on Tuesday as signs of increased supply from Saudi Arabia
and a return to pre-war exports from Libya eased pressure on the
market, while a slowdown in Chinese demand and a stronger dollar
also weighed.
Saudi Arabia has said it stands ready to fill in for any gap
created by the loss of Iranian oil, and late on Monday said it
would work to return oil prices to "fair" levels, according to a
state news agency.
Supply concerns were also eased by Libya, where oil exports
in April are set to exceed pre-war levels, according to a senior
official at its National Oil Corporation.
"We have been seeing articles about increases in Saudi
supply offsetting a reduction in Iranian oil since Friday ...
I'm surprised the market hasn't reacted until now," said Tony
Machacek, an oil futures broker at Jefferies Bache Ltd.
"But now combined with Libya coming back up and running and
weak Chinese demand it is all contributing."
Brent crude fell $1.18 to $124.53 a barrel at 0927
GMT, while U.S. crude was down 77 cents at $107.32 a
barrel.
China said on Tuesday it was raising retail gasoline and
diesel prices by between 6 and 7 percent, the biggest increase
in nearly three years, which analysts say could curb demand
growth.
"The move might sap demand growth. Higher prices tend to
discourage wasteful consumption," said Gordon Kwan, head of
energy research at Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong.
However, any impact is expected to be muted as China's
economy continues to grow robustly, albeit at a slower pace.
SUPPLY GROWS
Exports from Saudi Arabia rose by 143,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in January, as the world's leading crude seller boosted
sales to the United States. The kingdom pledged to work
individually and with other Gulf countries to return oil prices
to "fair" levels.
Libya is also ramping up production as it plans to export
almost 1.4 million bpd of crude oil in April, exceeding
deliveries in February 2011 before the uprising that ousted
Muammar Gaddafi.
This boost in global supply has eased concerns about the
standoff between the West and Iran over Tehran's nuclear
programme that has lifted oil prices this year and kept oil
markets on edge.
"Coupled with increased production from other members, OPEC
should be able to offset a complete loss of Iran's exports, but
doing so would effectively push OPEC spare capacity to zero,"
analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report on Tuesday.
Iran has agreed to a new round of talks with the West, but
Western sanctions aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear ambitions
have already hit oil exports.
A ban on Iranian oil set to kick-in on July 1 has already
driven a 17 percent surge in crude prices this year, and could
take the market higher when sanctions are enforced.
U.S. commercial crude stockpiles are forecast to have
climbed last week on higher imports and lower refinery activity,
in line with seasonal patterns, a preliminary Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Monday.
The survey of five analysts before weekly industry and
government inventory reports for the week to March 16 produced
an average forecast of a 2.4-million-barrel increase.
(Additional reporting by Francis Kan and Florence Tan; Editing
by Ed Davies and Mark Potter)