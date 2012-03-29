* France joins Britain, US in mulling oil reserves release
* Importers worried Saudi Arabia could cut output if stocks
released
* U.S. oil sees biggest two-day loss since December
* U.S. jobless claims disappoint, last week at 4-year low
(Updates prices, volumes through Brent settlement)
By Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, March 29 Oil prices fell for a third
straight session o n T hursday, snapping key technical support
after growing talk of a release of strategic petroleum reserves
(SPR) by consumer nations spurred profit-taking.
Even with the day's losses for both contracts, Brent crude
futures remained on pace to post a 14 percent gain for the
quarter, with U.S. crude on track for a 4 percent rise.
Traders took profits from oil's bull run as the United
States, Britain and France consider releasing emergency
stockpiles in hopes of bringing down high fuel prices that have
caused economic and political fallout.
Economic concerns mounted after data showed a
higher-than-expected number of Americans filed U.S. jobless
claims, weighing on stock and crude markets.
"I think part of it is today's economic data," said Richard
Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and founder of iitrader.com
LLC in Chicago. "I think traders are very sensitive to booking
profits to have that 1 to 2 percent gain for the month."
"We've been talking about the SPR here, France and the UK,
that could be weighing on some investors."
Losses accelerated after U.S. crude broke through its 50-day
moving average in afternoon trade, dragging down prices for
international benchmark Brent as well.
Brent crude futures fell $1.77 to settle at $122.39
a barrel, extending losses after dropping 1.09 percent the
previous session.
U.S. crude futures lost $2.63 to settle at $102.78 a
barrel, having dropped 1.8 percent o n W ednesday and marking the
biggest two-day slide since mid-December. Brent's premium to
U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to $19.61 a barrel, based on
settlements.
Front-month April RBOB gasoline showed some
resilience ahead of Friday's contract expiry, managing a 0.51
cent rise to settle at $3.4006 a gallon.
In contrast, April heating oil fell 1.53 percent,
nearly 5 cents.
Brent and U.S. crude trading volumes were both just above
half a million lots, leaving Brent nudging 0.2 percent over its
30-day average. U.S. dealings were 14 percent below its 30-day
average in post-settlement trading.
Despite the run-up in prices this year, oil volatility has
dropped to the lowest level in five years this month, suggesting
that demand for protection against risks including an abrupt
loss of Iranian supplies, a dramatic drop in demand or a release
of emergency reserves has waned.
RESERVE RELEASE?
In addition to the United States, Britain and France, other
countries including South Korea and Japan may join the reserves
plan, which comes after prices jumped 15 percent since December.
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said he believes there
is a good chance of a U.S.-Europe accord on a release of
strategic oil reserves.
The impact on Iranian supplies from U.S. and EU sanctions
aimed at halting Tehran's nuclear program, an accident in the
North Sea and reported attacks on oil-producing areas in South
Sudan this week have contributed to the price rise.
The increase in oil prices drew a rare opinion piece in the
Financial Times o n Wednesday from Saudi Arabia's oil minister
Ali al-Naimi, in which he reiterated comments from last week
that the market was well supplied and reassured that the OPEC
kingpin would meet any supply loss.
Consumer nations may seek reassurance from Saudi Arabia that
it will not cut oil production and neutralise the impact on oil
prices if they tap emergency reserves, industry and diplomatic
sources said.
Last year after the International Energy Agency tapped
reserves at the end of June to fill the gap left by Libya's
civil war, Saudi output at first remained high, and then fell.
Some members of the IEA have argued against the need for
another coordinated effort by the agency, although it said in a
statement it was ready to respond if market conditions warrant
action.
"The oil market has been tightening in recent months," the
IEA said in a statement from its Executive Director Maria van
der Hoeven. "The International Energy Agency, like many others,
is concerned by the impact of these high prices while the global
economic recovery remains fragile."
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson, Robert Gibbons and David
Sheppard in New York and Jessica Donati in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)