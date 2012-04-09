* Iran nuclear talks set in Istanbul on Saturday
* U.S. March jobs report disappoints, pressures oil
* Coming up: API oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Rewrites, updates prices to Brent settlement)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 9 Oil prices fell in light
volume on Monday as revived talks on Iran's nuclear program
eased fears of supply disruption, while slowing U.S. jobs growth
sparked concern about demand for fuel.
Negotiations between Iran and world powers over Tehran's
disputed nuclear program are slated on April 14 in Istanbul. The
resumption of talks after more than a year tempered worries
about an immediate cut in supply.
U.S. markets reacted to U.S. jobs data released on Friday
when markets were shut to observe Good Friday. The employment
report showed job growth slowed to 120,000 in March, well below
expectations and the smallest increase since October.
Brent May crude fell 76 cents to settle at $122.67 a
barrel, having dropped as low as $121.02 and tested below the
50-day moving average of $121.60.
U.S. May crude lost 85 cents to settle at $102.46 a
barrel, after testing below the 100-day moving average of
$101.61 and recovering from a low of $100.81.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures slumped more than 4 cents,
pressured by the sluggish employment data. Heating oil futures
declined by more than 2 cents.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R edged up slightly
to $20.21 a barrel based on settlements.
Trading was lackluster, with some investors still on
holiday. Total Brent and U.S. crude turnover, as well as volumes
for U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil, were well below their
30-day averages.
"If there are some good vibrations from the Iranian talks,
and they don't immediately break down, the markets will have
hopes that the European Union may lighten the sanctions on Iran,
at least on the insurance front," said Olivier Jakob from
Petromatrix.
"At the moment, the sanctions are having a much stronger
impact than anticipated, mostly through insurance, which could
lead to a full interruption of Iranian oil flows," he added.
Tehran's ability to continue exporting oil is being hampered
as maritime insurance companies around the world walk away from
covering tankers carrying Iranian oil.
A European Union embargo on importing Iranian oil is slated
for July, while the United States is pressing major importers of
Iranian oil in Asia to reduce purchases as well.
Analysts and brokers also noted that a failure of the
upcoming talks could result in a higher geopolitical fear
premium for oil because of the perception that Iran will have
spent the patience of the West and Israel.
U.S. EMPLOYMENT GROWTH SLOWS
The U.S. jobs report tempered recent optimism about the pace
of economic expansion. U.S. stocks fell but pulled off their
lows after the S&P 500 hit its lowest point in more than three
weeks. ]
The jobs growth slowdown fed expectations that the Federal
Reserve could be spurred to another round of monetary stimulus.
That was the belief of economists at most major Wall Street
firms, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
"The disappointing jobs growth, while weighing on oil
prices, may open the door for quantitative easing 3 and that
would be supportive to oil," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at
PFGBest Research in Chicago.
Investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
speech, scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EDT (2315 GMT) on Monday at a
conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, for
any indications about policy direction.
China's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in
March, but expectations that a cooling economy has eclipsed
inflation as the government's pressing near-term worry were
reinforced by surprisingly soft producer prices.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Dmitry
Zhdannikov in London and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by
Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid, David Gregorio and Bob
Burgdorfer)