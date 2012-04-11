* Brent slips to $119.05, lowest since Feb. 17
* API says US crude inventories rise 6.6 million barrels
* Coming Up: U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report; 1430
GMT
(Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
LONDON, April 11 Oil fell below $120 a barrel on
Wednesday to the lowest in almost two months, pressured by
rising U.S. inventories and concern about the strength of global
demand.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday
cut its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast and later on
Wednesday releases its weekly U.S. supply report, which analysts
expect will show a further increase in crude stocks.
North Sea Brent was down 30 cents at $119.58 a
barrel by 0849 GMT, after falling as low as $119.05, the lowest
since Feb. 17. Its 2.27 percent slide on Tuesday was the biggest
one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14. U.S. crude was up
47 cents to $101.49.
"The broader markets, including oil, are on a risk-off mode
at this point because of the series of negative numbers we have
seen recently," said Natalie Robertson, an analyst at ANZ. "Oil
markets would be flat to lower over the next few days, with
support coming in if there are worries on the supply side."
European shares posted modest gains on Wednesday, steadying
after steep losses in the previous session, while the dollar
declined and copper staged a shaky rebound.
Global benchmark Brent has risen 11 percent this year,
supported by supply outages and the threat of supply disruption
from Iran, although in recent sessions concern about rising
inventories and demand has come to the foreground.
Later on Wednesday, the EIA is scheduled to release its
weekly U.S. supply report. Analysts expect U.S. crude stockpiles
to rise, building on the biggest two-week increase in more than
a decade.
Oil industry group the American Petroleum Institute on
Tuesday reported crude stocks rose 6.6 million barrels, more
than three times the forecast increase of 2.1 million barrels.
On global demand, the EIA on Tuesday cut its 2012 world oil
demand growth forecast by 170,000 bpd to 890,000 bpd. Monthly
reports from two other closely watched forecasters, the
International Energy Agency and OPEC, are due on Thursday.
Oil also fell as concerns about European debt have
resurfaced. Spain's banks may need more capital if the economy
deteriorates, the head of the central bank said.
Iran has agreed to renew discussions with the permanent
members of the U.N. Security Council - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain and France - plus Germany last month,
more than a year after previous talks failed.
The next round would be in Baghdad following this week's
negotiations in Istanbul.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Manash Goswami in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy)