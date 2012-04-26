* U.S. housing data upbeat, shades jobless claims report
* Fed commitment to low rates supportive to oil
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
(Updates throughout, adds details)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, April 26 Crude oil futures rose on
T hursday as a solid pickup in U.S. home sales added to economic
optimism following the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow on Wednesday
that it was prepared to take further stimulus action to keep the
recovery going.
Trading was volatile, with oil's early gains slashed after a
weak report on jobless claims, then rebounding to session highs
on the upbeat housing data.
Oil advanced along with a broad rise in key commodities,
such as copper, that was reflected in the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, which gained 0.40 percent at
303.28.
Overall, oil's gains were limited as the euro zone's
economic sentiment fell more than expected in April, according
to data from the European Commission.
As was the case on Wednesday, the oil markets received
support from stronger equities and, to some extent, a weakened
dollar, which improved investors' risk appetite.
Comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday "are good
for oil: people think that if growth derails in the U.S., the
Fed is ready to step in with further Quantitative Easing (QE),
which gives very strong support to commodities", Danske Bank's
chief FX and commodities analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen said.
A U.S. industry report showed sales of previously owned
U.S. homes rose more than 4 percent to a near two-year high last
month, offering a brighter outlook for the slow-recovering
housing market.
"This is a positive note as an improvement in economic data
adds support to risk assets," said Sean McGillivray, vice
president and broker at Great Pacific Wealth Management in
Grants Pass, Oregon.
But U.S. initial claims for jobless benefits fell only
slightly last week, reflecting a struggling jobs market that
could crimp energy demand in the world's No. 1 oil consumer.
In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled
at $119.92 a barrel, gaining 80 cents. It climbed earlier to a
session high of $120.17, highest since April 16. Brent finished
up for the third time in five sessions.
U.S. June crude futures gained 43 cents to settle at
$104.55, after rising to a session high of $104.92, the highest
since April 17 and just below its 50-day moving average of
$105.06. The contract gained for the fifth straight session.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to
around $15.35, after closing at $15 on Wednesday.
The widening followed a hefty 547,000 barrel increase, to
41.75 million barrels, in stockpiles at the delivery hub for
U.S. traded crude futures, in Cushing, Oklahoma, last week. That
was the highest level since the record 41.9 million barrels was
posted in the week to April 9, 2011, according to U.S.
government data.
Brent's traded volume was near 10 percent above its 30-day
trading average, according to Reuters data. U.S. crude lagged,
with dealings down 10 percent from its 30-day average.
The recent stalling in the price of U.S. crude between $103
and $105 has caused a drop in volatility.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index
fell to its lowest level in nearly five years to 24.99
percent.
The index represents implied volatility in U.S. crude oil
futures and is a mathematical measurement of traders'
perceptions of risk in the oil markets. The current downtrend in
the index dates back to April 11, when the index peaked at 31.79
percent.
OIL OUTLOOK
A monthly Reuters poll of analysts showed that Brent crude
oil futures will average $117.30 per barrel this year, $2.60
higher from the March survey.
Analysts polled based their forecast on ongoing production
outages in Brent oilfields and the prospect that a European
Union ban of Iranian oil imports, that takes effect on July 1,
will increase demand for Brent crude.
Despite the bullish forecasts for the full year, many of the
38 analysts polled see Brent softening in the second quarter,
saying the recent rise in prices could affect demand.
U.S. crude was forecast to average at $105.60 for the year,
$1 higher than the previous month's forecast, the poll showed.
Meanwhile, oil investors continued to closely watch
developments in Iran, which has agreed to resume talks with
world powers about its disputed nuclear program.
Iran and Western nations have shown interest in a Russian
proposal to help defuse tensions spawned by the program, a
Russian diplomat said.
But even with this potential softening of the positions,
many market watchers believe the Iranian tensions, with the EU's
upcoming embargo, remain supportive for Brent.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Jeffrey Kerr in New
York, Zaida Espana in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)