* U.S. June payrolls report shows only 80,000 jobs added
* Norway industry, oil worker unions to meet Saturday
* Coming up: CFTC positions data delayed until Monday
(Adds detail on products futures, CFTC data delay, stock market
paragraphs 11-12, 20)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 6 Brent crude prices fell sharply
o n F riday after a report showing tepid U.S. jobs growth in June
reinforced concerns that a sluggish global economy will curb
demand for petroleum.
U.S. crude fell more than 3 percent and posted a 51-cent
weekly loss, while an oil-workers strike in Norway and rising
tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear program allowed Brent
crude prices to record a 39-cent weekly gain, based on
settlement.
Norway's oil industry and labor unions agreed to restart
negotiations o n S aturday at the request of the government.
Crude futures briefly pared losses on the news that the
government chose not to intervene, hoping the parties can
resolve the dispute themselves. Some analysts had expected Oslo
to act quickly to return striking workers to their jobs after
industry's threat of a lockout.
U.S. employers added only 80,000 jobs in June, 10,000 fewer
than analysts expected, and the unemployment rate remained at
8.2 percent, fuelling fears Europe's debt crisis was shifting
the U.S. economy into a lower gear.
"People were looking for something better, some indicator
that may show we're crawling out of this trough," said Nigel
Gault, chief U.S. economist at IHS Global Insight. "But
everything here says we're still in it."
Brent August crude fell $2.51 to settle at $98.19 a
barrel, with the $97.73 low recorded in post-settlement trading.
U.S. August crude slumped $2.77 to settle at $84.45 a
barrel, down 0.6 percent for the week and falling as low as
$84.02 in post-settlement trading.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to
$13.73 a barrel, based on settlement prices, as the Norway oil
workers strike and the potential threat to supply from Middle
East tensions provide more support to Brent.
Thin volumes characterized trading for both Brent and U.S.
crude, with total volumes for both contracts below 30-day
averages.
U.S. refined products futures slipped in tandem with crude
oil, with heating oil losing more than 5 cents and RBOB
gasoline dropping nearly 5 cents.
The Commitments of Traders reports from the U.S. Commodities
Futures Trading Commission has been delayed until Monday at 3:30
p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) due to this week's U.S. Independence Day
holiday.
Commodities tumbled on Friday by their most this year,
eroding their second successive weekly gain after dismal U.S.
jobs data fueled worries about the global economy and raw
materials demand.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB fell 2.2
percent to 286.92, the biggest one-day decline since December,
knocking down the weekly gain to just under 1 percent. The loss
curbed one of the biggest, broad-based commodities rallies on
record; from June 29 until Thursday, the CRB was up nearly 8
percent.
Monetary easing by central banks in China, the euro zone and
Britain on Thursday had underscored concerns about a fragile
global economy that has muddied the demand outlook for
commodities.
"The latest jobs data also underscores the weakness that has
emerged in the global economy," said Gene McGillian of Tradition
Energy, Stamford, Connecticut.
"With the economies of China and Europe also weakening, this
spells lower global demand for energy."
The disappointing jobs report kept intact hopes that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will move to bolster a sputtering economy.
Adding to the bearish tone, the head of the International
Monetary Fund voiced concern over the deterioration of the
global economy, saying the IMF will downgrade some of its
forecasts.
Additional pressure on dollar-denominated oil prices came
from the weak dollar.
The euro slumped to a two-year low against the dollar as the
U.S. jobs report added to concerns that Europe's debt crisis is
weighing on U.S. economic growth and stoked strong risk aversion
and a flight to safe havens.
The downdraft from the disappointing job additions sent U.S.
stocks lower, with the S&P 500 index posting a weekly loss.
NORWAY OIL INDUSTRY, UNIONS TO MEET
Norway's oil industry and labor unions agreed to meet on
Saturday with a state mediator to make another attempt at
reaching a deal to end a strike that has cut oil output by 13
percent and natural gas production by 4 percent and threatens to
cut off exports.
Industry upped the ante on Thursday, calling for a lockout
from July 10, a move that many analysts thought boosted the
chances of intervention by Oslo to end the dispute.
That threat to North Sea production comes amid the start of
the European Union's embargo on Iranian oil that started on July
1, as part of the West's effort to hem in Tehran's disputed
nuclear ambitions.
Iran has seen crude exports fall sharply from year-ago
levels as the West tightens sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Peg Mackey in
London and Ramya Venugopal, Luke Pachymuthu and Jessica
Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Marguerita
Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)