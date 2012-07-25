* U.S. crude stocks post sharp weekly rise - EIA
* Euro zone manufacturing shrinks, outlook dims
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
(Updates prices, Brent premium, volumes)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, July 25 Crude oil futures made a
strong comeback on Wednesday, with Brent closing above $104,
recovering from session lows on fears that Middle East turmoil
could worsen and rising hopes for more U.S. Fed stimulus.
Prices fell earlier on euro zone worries and after U.S.
government data showed an unexpected rise in domestic crude
stockpiles last week that stoked oil demand worries.
"The geopolitical risk is out there, with worries about
Syria and chemical weapons if they got into the wrong hands, and
there is positive sentiment about the Fed and (potential)
stimulus," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
In London, September Brent crude shot to a session
high of $104.71 a barrel near the close and settled at $104.38,
rising 96 cents and extending gains into a second day. It hit a
session low of $102.10 after the release of the stockpile data.
U.S. September crude settled at $88.97, gaining 47
cents, after hitting a session low of $86.84. In late trading,
it jumped to a session high of $89.36.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $15.41
by 2:40 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT). CL-LCO1=R
Volumes were thin, with Brent trading down 30 percent from
the 30-day average and U.S. crude turnover 18 percent below its
30-day norm, according to Reuters data.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 2.7 million barrels last
week on sharply higher imports, defying forecasts for a modest
drawdown, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed.
Gasoline and distillate stockpiles also rose sharply.
Gasoline stocks jumped 4.1 million barrels, going against
the forecast for a small withdrawal, as four-week average demand
was down 3.2 percent from year-ago levels, the EIA report
showed.
"These are some pretty stout numbers," said Carl Larry,
president of Oil Outlooks LLC in New York. "We saw stocks rise
not only on higher production runs, but product imports nearly
doubled in gasoline."
DOWNBEAT GLOBAL ECONOMY
U.S. single-family home sales in June chalked up their
biggest drop in more than a year and prices resumed their
downtrend, reflecting a setback for the budding housing market
recovery.
The downbeat data added to recent soft U.S. economic reports
and reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
act to adopt more quantitative easing to support the economy,
traders said.
Before the housing numbers, weak economic data from Europe
helped pull prices nearly 1 percent below Tuesday's close.
The euro zone's private sector shrank for a sixth month in
July as manufacturing output nosedived, notably in the core
countries of Germany and France, adding to fears the bloc will
slump back into recession.
German business sentiment dropped for the third month in a
row in July to the lowest in 28 months, in a sign that a renewed
flare-up of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is weighing on
business in Europe's largest economy.
British economic output also shrank much more than expected
in the second quarter, hit by the euro zone debt crisis and
government austerity, official data showed.
"Crude oil is suffering from continued slowing global and
domestic growth that is creating headwinds to the market," said
Sean McGillivray, vice president at Great Pacific Wealth
Management in Grants Pass, Oregon.
"U.S. economic data today on home sales tell us that the
optimism about the economy in the first and second quarters
realistically had no foundation," he added.
An improvement in China's manufacturing sector in July
propped up prices in early trading, but reports that the economy
of the world's second-biggest oil consumer was still weakening
kept investors cautious.
The International Monetary Fund said China's economy is set
for a soft landing and urged further reform and currency
appreciation to rebalance growth and reduce risks.
SYRIAN WORRIES
Western powers have been calling for Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad to be removed from power in the wake of a revolt
against his regime but now fear he will fight to the end,
raising the risk of sectarian warfare spreading across one of
the world's most volatile regions.
Syria confirmed on Monday that it had chemical and
biological weapons and said it would use them against external
threats, prompting warnings from Washington and Moscow against
using the arsenal.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Simon
Falush in London; Jessica Jagnathan in Singapore; Editing by Jim
Marshall, Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)