* Investors focus on U.S., Euro central bank meetings
* China promises further economic support
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 31 Oil prices fell for a second
straight day o n T uesday on expectations that any central bank
stimulus may be insufficient to revive economic growth, even as
hopes dimmed that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act this week to
boost the economy.
Supportive data from the United States, including higher
home prices, improved consumer confidence and Midwest business
activity, was seen as lowering the chance of more stimulus from
the Fed when its two-day policy meeting ends Wednesday.
"Oil prices are lower on the paradox of slightly better
economic data in the form of the Chicago PMI and the consumer
confidence reading," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again
Capital LLC in New York.
"The slightly positive readings may keep the Fed from
acting as fully as the markets have priced in. Also, the
comments from various German leaders have taken away some the
expectations for ECB action," Kilduff added.
Even with two days of losses, Brent crude ended July up 7.28
percent for the month, snapping a string of three monthly
declines, as revived tensions over Iran's dispute with the West
about Tehran's nuclear program and North Sea oil production
problems supported crude prices.
U.S. crude posted a 3.65 percent monthly gain, ending a
two-month streak of declines.
Brent September crude fell $1.28 to settle at
$104.92 a barrel, then dropped to $104.10 in post-settlement
trade.
U.S. September crude slumped $1.72 to settle at
$88.06 a barrel, then dropped as low as $87.31 in
post-settlement trade.
Total crude trading volumes remained lackluster, with
dealings for Brent and U.S. crude lagging 30-day averages.
U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures also
ended lower as the front-month August contracts expired.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
Crude futures pared losses after industry group the American
Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stocks fell a staggering
11.6 million barrels in the week ended July 27, a far bigger
drop than expected, as imports fell nearly 800,000 barrels per
day.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub fell 1.4 million
barrels, but most of the stock drop occurred in the PADD 3, Gulf
Coast, region, where stocks fell 8.483 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.3 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said.
Crude oil stocks were expected to have fallen only 700,000
barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the weekly
reports showed.
Gasoline stocks were seen up 1.0 million and distillate
stockpiles were expected to be up 1.1 million barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report
follows at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Slowing growth in the United States, the world's top oil
consumer, has fueled expectations of stimulus measures from the
Federal Reserve, which started a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, although caution about the likelihood the Fed will act
immediately was evident as the meeting neared.
Last week's statement by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi that the ECB would do whatever it takes within the
bank's mandate to protect the euro raised expectations of new
policy measures to address the debt crisis when the ECB meets on
Thursday.
Germany's finance minister on Tuesday reiterated its view
that there is no need to grant a banking license to the euro
zone's new bailout fund. Such a move could enable the fund to
buy large amounts of debt issued by troubled euro zone
economies.
Oil received support early after a pledge by leaders in
China to increase fiscal and monetary support to the economy in
the second half of the year.
MIDDLE EAST UNCERTAINTY
Investors remained concerned about tensions between the West
and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program and the violence in
Syria, even as the global economy has the spotlight.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta denied media reports
on Tuesday that he would discuss possible military attack plans
against Iran during a brief visit to Israel.
President Barack Obama announced new U.S. sanctions against
foreign banks that help Iran sell its oil, hoping to add
pressure on Tehran a day before congressional votes on new
sanctions.
Syrian combat aircraft and artillery pounded two areas of
Aleppo as the army battled for control of the country's biggest
city, but rebel fighters said troops loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad had been forced to retreat.
