LONDON, Aug 10 Oil fell below $113 a barrel on Friday as a slowdown in China's trade flows and weaker forecasts from the International Energy Agency added to concern about weakening fuel demand, offsetting hopes of stimulus measures aimed at lifting global growth.

Underscoring a weaker oil demand picture, the Paris-based IEA, which advises 28 industrialised countries, reduced its estimate for global oil demand growth in 2013 by 150,000 barrels per day in a monthly report.

Brent crude for September delivery was down 72 cents to $112.50 by 0825 GMT, having traded as low as $112.10 earlier in the session. U.S. crude was down 73 cents at $92.63.

China's July exports rose just 1 percent from a year earlier, undershooting forecasts, as demand faltered at its two biggest foreign customers - the European Union and the United States. But the latest trade statistics added to a downbeat set of monthly data, boosting expectations of fresh action from Beijing to shore up the economy.

"The trade balance data missed the mark, raising the question of commodities demand in the second half, and provided some downside to commodities prices," said Tim Waterer, a senior trader at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"But it's not entirely bad how the market is interpreting this news. The weakness in China's economic data leaves the door open for further rate cuts by the central bank that could kick start the economy again."

Oil is still set to rise for a second week, supported by improved jobs data in the United States, supply concerns and growing optimism about the prospect of monetary easing policies in the euro zone and China.

The cut in the IEA's 2013 oil demand growth forecast came a day after producer group OPEC said it may have to reduce its own growth estimate for next year by 20 percent due to a weak economic outlook.

A drop in North Sea output due to a heavy period of oilfield maintenance and tension in the Middle East supported Brent, widening its premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to nearly $20 a barrel, the most since mid-May.

North Sea crude underpins the Brent contract, which is used to price oil in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. North Sea output is set to plunge 17 percent in September, adding to signs of a shortage that may artificially lift Brent.

On the weather front, Tropical Storm Ernesto weakened as it traveled inland from the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, but it sent wind gusts and showers across the state of Veracruz, home to some of Mexico's busiest ports and oil installations. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)