By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Brent crude rose more than a
dollar on Thursday, breaching $116 per barrel on renewed hopes
for another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, helping investors look past weak manufacturing data
from China.
The prospect of further economic stimulus from the Fed
should boost the outlook for demand from the world's top oil
consumer, although more evidence of a slowdown in China, the
second biggest user, could limit price gains.
Brent October futures rose $1.21 to $116.12 a barrel
by 0716 GMT, rising for a third straight session. The prices hit
a high of $116.18 earlier in the session.
U.S. crude was up 95 cents at $98.21 per barrel, off
a three-month high of $98.29 earlier in the session.
"We are in the midst of the U.S. holiday season, when demand
for oil is high, and the added impetus is the prospect of
stimulus," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
Traders are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Isaac,
which could become a hurricane on Thursday, threatening U.S.
energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
Minutes from the latest meeting of Fed policymakers released
on Wednesday suggested that the U.S. central bank is likely to
deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless
the economy improves considerably.
The Fed's policy has been fairly dovish, given that
overnight interest rates are near zero and it has bought $2.3
trillion in U.S. government debt and mortgage-related bonds to
push borrowing costs lower. It has said it does not expect to
raise rates until late-2014 at the earliest.
Further stimulus may weaken the dollar, which in turn will
spur prices of all commodities, while any boost to the U.S.
economy from the stimulus may also drive up demand for oil.
CHINA DATA DISAPPOINTS
Crude futures pared some gains after disappointing data from
China signalled that a persistent slowdown in the world's
biggest energy consumer has extended into the third quarter.
The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index
(PMI) fell to 47.8 in August, its lowest level since November,
from 49.5 in July.
After hovering for several months just under the 50 mark
that divides expansion from contraction, the index is now at
levels rarely seen since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
The weak data adds to worries that have been lingering
because of the European debt crisis.
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker kept alive Greek hopes
of winning more time to push through austerity cuts but warned
the country was staring at its "last chance" to avoid
bankruptcy.
Greece's prime minister will meet leaders of Germany and
France this week to seek concessions in some terms of the
bailout agreement.
However, initial signs suggest that both leaders may offer
little leeway and expect him to stick to the original terms.
SUPPLY WORRIES
Worries about oil supply remain amid continued unrest in the
Middle East, with increasing violence in Syria and tensions
between Iran and western nations nowhere near resolution.
The Syrian army this week used tanks and helicopter gunships
in an offensive around the capital of Damascus that coincided
with the departure of U.N. military observers, whose mission to
stop bloodshed and nudge Syria towards a peaceful transition was
a failure.
The chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which will resume
talks with Iran on Friday over its disputed nuclear programme,
played down chances of a breakthrough. The dispute has led to
sanctions by the U.S. and European Union on shipments from Iran
and has driven up crude prices.
Brent prices also remain supported by an expected cut in
North Sea oil production related to maintenance. But initial
estimates of the output cut may be revised downwards after
tweaks to August and September export schedules, boosting supply
of crude from the home of the global Brent oil benchmark.
Low product balances could keep Brent well supported in the
near term, Morgan Stanley analysts, led by Hussein Allidina,
said in a report.
"However, seasonally weaker crude demand, returning supply,
and the risk of an SPR release should all help alleviate tight
global markets this fall," they added, referring to last week's
news that the United States was taking another look at old plans
to tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Investors were also focusing on U.S. data that showed crude
inventory fell sharply last week.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles dropped 5.41 million barrels to
360.75 million barrels in the week ended on Friday, amid a drop
in crude imports, the Energy Information Administration
reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a smaller drop
of 400,000 barrels.
The data followed a late Tuesday report by industry group
American Petroleum Institute that showed crude stockpiles had
fallen 6 million barrels last week.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)