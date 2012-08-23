* Expectations dampened for further Fed stimulus
* China HSBC flash PMI at nine-month low
* U.S. to send carrier back to Middle East early
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Brent crude pared gains on
Thursday as revived hopes for more stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve faded and doubts about Europe's ability to
address its debt crisis crept back in focus.
Brent prices turned lower before settling 10 cents higher,
and ended post-settlement trading in the red. U.S. crude prices
retreated more than 1 percent and settled below the 200-day
moving average after jumping to their highest since May.
"The market was looking exhausted at these higher levels
after rallying for almost two months," said Michael Korn, energy
broker at Skokie Energy in Princeton, New Jersey.
"It's too early to say if the rally is over, but with the
equity market pulling back today on signs another round of
quantitative easing might not be imminent, it's not surprising
to see crude oil falling back as well," Korn added.
Oil's rally the last two sessions was sparked after investor
hopes for more Fed stimulus were reinforced when minutes from
the latest policy meeting, released on Wednesday, suggested the
central bank would be likely to act, "fairly soon" unless the
economy improves considerably.
But St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday
dampened expectations for more easing with comments that the
minutes were "a bit stale" and data had improved since then.
The euro pared gains against the dollar due to tough talk
from the Dutch finance minister and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on staying firm about requiring austerity in order for
debt-stricken Greece to get bailout funds.
A weaker dollar is usually supportive to dollar-denominated
oil prices.
Brent October crude rose 10 cents to settle at
$115.01 a barrel, having swung from $114.43 to $116.38.
An upcoming maintenance-related slide in North Sea oil
production and heightened Middle East tensions helped Brent hit
a three-month peak at $117.03 a week ago as its September
contract headed to expiration and went off the board at $116.90
a barrel, the highest settlement since May 2.
Brent has recovered from a low of $88.49 posted on June 22
after retreating from the 2012 peak at $128.40 hit on March 1.
U.S. October crude fell 99 cents to settle at $96.27
a barrel, after reaching $98.29, the highest since prices
reached $102.72 on May 4.
U.S. crude has recovered after sliding below $78 a barrel in
late June.
While total Brent trading volume outpaced U.S. crude
dealings, their turnover lagged 30-day averages.
U.S. stocks pulled back on the diminished expectations for
stimulus and weak Chinese and euro zone economic data that had
been shrugged off earlier, or interpreted as disappointing data
reinforcing the need for more stimulus from central banks.
Disappointing data from China signaled that the slowdown in
the world's biggest energy consumer and No. 2 oil consumer had
extended into the third quarter.
A rise in new jobless benefit claims in the United States
last week and sluggish factory sector data added to concerns
about lackluster economic growth.
A flare-up of tropical storms in the Atlantic, with the
potential threat to the U.S. oil infrastructure in the Gulf of
Mexico, was not enough to keep U.S. crude moving higher, but
helped gasoline and heating oil futures post
higher settlements.
Gasoline's session peak of $3.1503 a gallon was the highest
price since the April 30 intraday high of $3.2103.
MIDDLE EAST TURMOIL
The violent struggle in Syria and tensions over the dispute
over Iran's nuclear program continued to raise the specter of
potential supply disruptions in the region.
The U.S. Navy is cutting short home leave for the crew of
one of the aircraft carrier USS Stennis and sending them back to
the Middle East next week to counter any threat from Iran,
according to the official Navy News Service.
The chief of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency
on Wednesday played down the chances of a breakthrough when
talks with Iran resume on Friday.
