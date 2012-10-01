(Repeats to fix typo in headline)
* U.S. manufacturing sector expands in September
* China's factory activity shrinks for 2nd month in Sept
* Japan's business sentiment worsens
* Euro zone manufacturing points to a new recession
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Oct 1 Brent crude rose on Monday above
$113 a barrel as better than expected U.S. manufacturing data
offset fresh signs of weakness in China and Japan and evidence
of a new recession in the debt-saddled euro zone.
The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in September, shaking
off three months of weakness as new orders and employment picked
up, a report showed on Monday.
Brent extended gains after the report trading 70 cents up at
$113.09 at 1409 GMT, recovering from losses of over 50 cents
earlier in the day. U.S. crude futures rose over $1 to
trade at $93.20.
"While cyclical activity indicators still paint the picture
of a weak recovery, a turn is starting to become evident...
Further interest rate cuts and looser fiscal policies will also
boost confidence into year-end despite event risk around the
U.S. fiscal cliff," said analysts from Merrill Lynch, who expect
Brent to hit $120 per barrel before year-end.
Brent closed out the third quarter with its biggest
three-month gain in 1-1/2 years, buoyed by supply risks in the
Middle East and efforts among global central banks to stimulate
flagging economies.
However, Monday started on a gloomy note with manufacturing
data out of China offering more evidence of a seventh straight
quarter of slowing economic growth in the world's No. 2 oil
user. A survey in Japan also pointed to a worsening mood among
businessmen, adding to the sour tone.
And in the euro zone manufacturing suffered the worst
quarter for three years in the three months to September,
pointing to a new recession.
"There's been a dramatic recovery from the pessimism in May
- not particularly understandable when the euro zone's problems
are far from over... Currently hopes rather than facts are what
the bulls have hung their hats on," said Tamas Varga from PVM
brokerage.
Brent gained 14.9 percent in the third quarter, following a
steep drop of 20 percent in the second quarter, while U.S. crude
rose 8.5 percent in the quarter after slumping 17.5 percent in
April-June.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its
index of U.S. national factory activity rose to 51.5 from 49.6
in August, topping expectations for 49.7.
It was the first time since May that the index has been
above the 50 threshold that indicates expansion in the sector.
The report helped ofset worries about Asian and European
economies.
An official survey of factory managers in China remained in
contraction territory for a second successive month in September
despite improving slightly from a nine-month low in August, as
the world's second-biggest economy struggles against cooling
exports, factory output and fixed asset investment.
"The overall implication of the China PMI is moderately
negative, suggesting Chinese manufacturers are still cutting
production and reducing inventories, in light of the weak demand
(especially domestic demand)," Citigroup said in a note.
The ECB will hold a policymakers' meeting on Thursday and
traders will be closely watching ECB chief Mario Draghi's
comments.
"Eurozone uncertainty, however, remains front and centre,"
said Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics in Texas.
The EU warned on Monday of an "economic and social
disaster" if joblessness among young Europeans continued to
rise, calling for a joint effort to combat record high
unemployment in the countries which share the euro.
